Urban River Management Plans Completed For 13 Cities To Execute River Centric Planning
The URMP initiative represents one of the world’s largest coordinated efforts to integrate river health with urban planning
Published : June 24, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: In a move towards river-centric urban planning, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) has completed Urban River Management Plans (URMPs) for 13 cities across different states.
According to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, URMPs are being prepared for 27 cities under Phase-I and 33 additional cities under Phase-II, taking the overall coverage to 60 cities across the Ganga basin. Supported under the Namami Gange Programme, the initiative represents one of the world’s largest coordinated efforts to integrate river health with urban planning.
During the National Ganga Council meeting in Kanpur in December 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a shift from city centric development to a river centric approach that places rivers at the heart of urban planning and civic life.
A government spokesperson said that initiatives are being undertaken across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where locally tailored strategies are being developed for ecological restoration, pollution abatement, flood resilience, cultural heritage conservation, eco-tourism and citizen participation.
“At its core, the URMP framework addresses urban river management across three key pillars — environmental, economic and social. Its comprehensive 10-point agenda includes floodplain regulation, pollution abatement, rejuvenation of wetlands and water bodies, enhancement of riparian buffers, reuse of treated water, eco-sensitive riverfront development, ensuring quality return flows, economic utilization of river resources and sustained citizen engagement,” the spokesperson added.
NMCG Scales Up Urban River Management Plans Across 63 Ganga Basin Cities— PIB | Ministry of Jal Shakti (@PIBWater) June 24, 2026
13 URMPs Completed Under Phase-I; Expansion Across Uttarakhand, UP & Bihar
Read more at:https://t.co/g6Tr7Arrlt@DoWRRDGR_MoJS @cleanganganmcg pic.twitter.com/rZEVoIhbxz
The cities are expected to implement these interventions through a combination of planning measures, regulatory reforms, infrastructure development and community led initiatives within defined timelines, making river health an integral part of long-term urban development.
The initiative builds upon successful pilot projects undertaken by NIUA with support from NMCG in cities like Ayodhya, Kanpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. These pilots demonstrated how URMPs can be tailored to local cultural, environmental and economic contexts instead of following a one-size-fits-all model.
Encouraged by these outcomes, the programme is now being scaled up in a phased manner. Under Phase-I that is supported by the World Bank, URMPs are being developed for 27 cities across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal covering areas from Gangotri and Rishikesh in the upper basin to Howrah, Asansol and Durgapur in the eastern region.
Of these, URMPs for 13 cities have already been completed, while plans for 12 others are scheduled to be completed by March 2027.
The cities where URMPs have been completed include Haldwani-Kathgodam, Ramnagar, Rishikesh, Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Chapra, Buxar and Gaya.
The spokesperson pointed out, “The initiative aims to strengthen urban resilience, improve river ecology, enhance wastewater and solid waste management along with promoting sustainable development aligned with the vision of river rejuvenation under the Namami Gange Programme.”
“With a long-term vision of covering all 97 cities along the main stem of the Ganga, the initiative seeks to establish a nationally consistent yet locally adaptable framework for river sensitive urban planning across the basin,” the ministry added.
It further said the URMP initiative has now progressed beyond planning towards on-ground implementation to validate its framework, build confidence among Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and create scalable models that can be replicated across the river cities in the Ganga basin.
To facilitate this transition from planning to execution, NMCG and NIUA are promoting the implementation of selected interventions identified through the URMP process.
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