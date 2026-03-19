ETV Bharat / bharat

Urban Conclave 2026 Seeks Urgent Governance Overhaul To Keep India’s Cities Liveable Amid Rapid Growth

New Delhi: As India’s cities power ahead as engines of economic growth, policymakers, experts and practitioners warned that without urgent governance reforms, urban centres risk becoming bottlenecks rather than drivers of progress.

The concern took centre stage at the Urban Conclave 2026, convened in New Delhi by Janaagraha and Jana Urban Space Foundation, where senior government officials, political leaders and urban experts gathered to chart a roadmap for building more liveable and economically vibrant cities.

Delivering the keynote address, Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog, underlined the scale of transformation required. “Urban transformation and rejuvenation is a pressing need,” he said, stressing that India’s cities must undergo “massive upgradation” in infrastructure, services, housing, planning and governance to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047.

India’s urban challenge is formidable. Cities currently generate nearly 60 per cent of India's GDP and are home to over 520 million residents. But for millions of residents, daily life is characterised by congestion, poor infrastructure and limited access to basic services, reflecting the growing gap between a city's economic output and its quality of life.

Janaagraha released a report named 'Shaping Urban India – By Design, Not by Default', which argues that the issues stem from the lack of "city-systems", which are defined as the systems that define how cities are designed, financed and operated. The report makes a strong case that economic growth and liveability are deeply interconnected, and that both depend on how effectively these systems function.

Presenting the report, Anita Kumar, Director, Policy and Insights at Janaagraha, warned that the stakes are only set to rise. “By 2050, over 723 million Indians could be living in our cities,” she said, adding that decisions taken in the next decade will determine whether cities become inclusive growth engines or exclusionary spaces.

The report outlines five key shifts to drive urban reform- prioritising walkability and public transport, implementing city action plans in smaller towns, adopting differentiated governance models, building robust city-level data systems, and empowering Urban Local Governments as true decision-making bodies.

Governance emerged as a recurring theme throughout the discussions. At a panel session on how to create cities that work for everyone, Tejasvi Surya highlighted structural gaps in how cities are administered. Surya used Bengaluru as an example of the absence of an elected city government as representative of the wider governance vacuum seen across other cities in India.