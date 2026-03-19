Urban Conclave 2026 Seeks Urgent Governance Overhaul To Keep India’s Cities Liveable Amid Rapid Growth
Janaagraha, in its report said issues in urban areas stem from the lack of "city-systems".
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: As India’s cities power ahead as engines of economic growth, policymakers, experts and practitioners warned that without urgent governance reforms, urban centres risk becoming bottlenecks rather than drivers of progress.
The concern took centre stage at the Urban Conclave 2026, convened in New Delhi by Janaagraha and Jana Urban Space Foundation, where senior government officials, political leaders and urban experts gathered to chart a roadmap for building more liveable and economically vibrant cities.
Delivering the keynote address, Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog, underlined the scale of transformation required. “Urban transformation and rejuvenation is a pressing need,” he said, stressing that India’s cities must undergo “massive upgradation” in infrastructure, services, housing, planning and governance to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047.
India’s urban challenge is formidable. Cities currently generate nearly 60 per cent of India's GDP and are home to over 520 million residents. But for millions of residents, daily life is characterised by congestion, poor infrastructure and limited access to basic services, reflecting the growing gap between a city's economic output and its quality of life.
Janaagraha released a report named 'Shaping Urban India – By Design, Not by Default', which argues that the issues stem from the lack of "city-systems", which are defined as the systems that define how cities are designed, financed and operated. The report makes a strong case that economic growth and liveability are deeply interconnected, and that both depend on how effectively these systems function.
Presenting the report, Anita Kumar, Director, Policy and Insights at Janaagraha, warned that the stakes are only set to rise. “By 2050, over 723 million Indians could be living in our cities,” she said, adding that decisions taken in the next decade will determine whether cities become inclusive growth engines or exclusionary spaces.
The report outlines five key shifts to drive urban reform- prioritising walkability and public transport, implementing city action plans in smaller towns, adopting differentiated governance models, building robust city-level data systems, and empowering Urban Local Governments as true decision-making bodies.
Governance emerged as a recurring theme throughout the discussions. At a panel session on how to create cities that work for everyone, Tejasvi Surya highlighted structural gaps in how cities are administered. Surya used Bengaluru as an example of the absence of an elected city government as representative of the wider governance vacuum seen across other cities in India.
“If our cities are to function effectively, they must be meaningfully empowered with the three critical Fs, Funds, Functions, and Functionaries,” Surya said, emphasising that without decentralisation, urban governance will struggle to keep pace with rapid urbanisation.
Offering a state-level perspective, Sarada Muraleedharan highlighted that even where progress has been made, reform must be continuous. “Incremental improvements alone will not be sufficient,” she said, calling for a more transformative approach to strengthening institutions and adapting to growing urban complexity.
The Conclave also placed a spotlight on inclusivity, with gender-responsive urban planning being a particular focus. A dedicated session entitled ‘Cities for Women, Women for Cities’, highlighted gaps, including the lack of gender-disaggregated data, the limited focus on safety and mobility, and the insufficient representation of women in urban governance. Experts stressed that cities can only be truly inclusive when women actively shape their design and functioning.
Other discussions explored the role of data and transparency in city finances, as well as the importance of integrated planning in smaller cities. All participants emphasised that clearer data systems and financial transparency could enhance decision making and accountability related to urban projects.
In their final remarks, speakers at the closing session on inclusive economic growth expressed their belief in the dual, complementary role of migration: as a source of economic dynamism and as a source of complex challenges for cities. The consensus was clear, no single stakeholder can resolve these issues.
Collaboration between governments, private sector participants, urban practitioners and citizens would be central to achieving a balance between growth and equity.
All sessions expressed an urgent need to act. Although India has great potential for economic growth based on the future size of its economy and the projected working age population, many experts warned that if timely reforms are not enacted, urban issues have the ability to destroy long-term benefits for both urbanisation and economic growth.
Participants at the Urban Conclave 2026 said that they are meeting at a critical time; during this meeting there was a disruption of traditional dialogue style. Instead, they will work together to align their full weighing of priorities as well as creating an active plan to take their own voices into action. The outcome of New Delhi will be that the country of India is going to be an economy of at least $5 trillion and the building blocks will come from cities and that now is the time to get it right.
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