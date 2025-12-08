After Breastmilk Contamination In Bihar, Delhi Groundwater Shows Rising Uranium Levels
Out of 83 water samples taken from Delhi, 24 were found to have uranium above the prescribed limit, putting the Capital at third nationwide.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Close on the heels of a study in the scientific journal Nature identifying uranium contamination in breastmilk across six Bihar districts, a new report has raised the alarm about uranium contamination in Delhi's groundwater. According to this report, the capital now ranks third in the country, after Punjab and Haryana, in terms of the percentage of samples exceeding "acceptable" limits.
Already, experts are issuing warning that consuming water with high uranium levels can have detrimental health effects. Cancer specialist Dr Raman Narang explained the variety of health problems that consuming water with high uranium levels can cause. He said this immediately affects the liver and the immune system, raising the risk of cancer, especially in the liver or bladder. He said one should get themselves tested regularly, in case they become aware of consuming such water.
According to the latest annual Groundwater Quality Report 2025, released by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), 13-15 per cent of samples analysed in Delhi have uranium levels above the permissible limit of 30 ppb (parts per billion), posing a threat to public health and drinking water safety. This is a worrying increase from 2020, when a detailed assessment revealed that the radioactive substance exceeded the permissible limit in 11.7 per cent of samples.
That study had also recorded one of the highest uranium readings ever recorded in Delhi: 89.4 ppb from a tubewell in the Northwest district. By 2024, uranium levels in groundwater exceeding safe limits were found in six of the capital's districts: North, Northwest, South, Southeast, Southwest, and West, bringing the citywide pollution share to 10.7 per cent.
After testing 3,754 groundwater samples across the country during the pre- and post-monsoon periods of 2024, the CGWB found that 6.71 per cent and 7.91 per cent of the samples, respectively, exceeded safe uranium levels, indicating a slight increase after the rains. Punjab showed the highest uranium pollution, with 53 per cent of pre-monsoon and 62.5 per cent of post-monsoon samples exceeding permissible limits. It was followed by Haryana (15 per cent and 23.75 per cent, respectively), and Delhi (13 per cent and 15.66 per cent, respectively).
In Delhi, areas such as Auchandi in Narela (42 ppb) and Nizampur in Kanjhawala (46.5 ppb) have been identified as hotspots. The latest report states that long-term exposure to uranium, arsenic, and lead in water can cause neurological damage, skeletal deformities, kidney disease, and an increased risk of cancer. Elevated levels of iron and manganese further jeopardize the health of infants and children, while overall pollution impairs the potability of groundwater and threatens agricultural productivity by accumulating toxins in soil and crops.
Uranium-containing water hotspots in Delhi:
- Auchandi, Narela 42 ppb
- Nizampur, Kanjhawala 46.5 ppb
