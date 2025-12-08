ETV Bharat / bharat

After Breastmilk Contamination In Bihar, Delhi Groundwater Shows Rising Uranium Levels

New Delhi: Close on the heels of a study in the scientific journal Nature identifying uranium contamination in breastmilk across six Bihar districts, a new report has raised the alarm about uranium contamination in Delhi's groundwater. According to this report, the capital now ranks third in the country, after Punjab and Haryana, in terms of the percentage of samples exceeding "acceptable" limits.

Already, experts are issuing warning that consuming water with high uranium levels can have detrimental health effects. Cancer specialist Dr Raman Narang explained the variety of health problems that consuming water with high uranium levels can cause. He said this immediately affects the liver and the immune system, raising the risk of cancer, especially in the liver or bladder. He said one should get themselves tested regularly, in case they become aware of consuming such water.

According to the latest annual Groundwater Quality Report 2025, released by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), 13-15 per cent of samples analysed in Delhi have uranium levels above the permissible limit of 30 ppb (parts per billion), posing a threat to public health and drinking water safety. This is a worrying increase from 2020, when a detailed assessment revealed that the radioactive substance exceeded the permissible limit in 11.7 per cent of samples.

That study had also recorded one of the highest uranium readings ever recorded in Delhi: 89.4 ppb from a tubewell in the Northwest district. By 2024, uranium levels in groundwater exceeding safe limits were found in six of the capital's districts: North, Northwest, South, Southeast, Southwest, and West, bringing the citywide pollution share to 10.7 per cent.