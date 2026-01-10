ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC To Soon Mandate AI-Based Face Authentication at Exam Centres After Successful Pilot

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that all candidates appearing for examinations conducted by it will now be required to undergo face authentication at the test centres.

The decision, made public through an update on the UPSC website on January 9 follows the successful completion of a pilot programme that tested AI-enabled facial authentication technology during select examinations conducted by the Commission in September last year.

The pilot programme was conducted during the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) II Examination, 2025, and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II Examination, 2025, held on September 14, 2025. Undertaken in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the initiative was aimed at assessing whether artificial intelligence–based facial recognition could provide a faster, more secure, and more reliable method of candidate verification at exam centres.

According to UPSC, the pilot programme was rolled out at select examination centres in Gurugram, Haryana. At the centres, candidates’ facial images captured on-site were digitally matched with the photographs they had submitted during the online registration process.

Encouraging results emerged from the Commission's reports about a new verification system that allowed candidates to be verified in an average of eight to 10 seconds. The new method expedited the process of verifying candidates' identity while providing a high level of protection against both impersonation and fraud.

The pilot tests included 2,700 successful facial scans for 1,129 candidates during different test sessions. Officials on site claimed the overall process was smooth and seamless with very little disruption for candidates or invigilators.



Dr Ajay Kumar, Chairman of UPSC, said the pilot project reflected the Commission’s commitment to modernising its processes without compromising on fairness and transparency. “The Commission is committed to adopting cutting-edge technology to uphold the highest standards of fairness and transparency. This pilot with AI-based facial recognition is a significant step in our endeavour towards smarter, secure and efficient exam process,” he said.

Dr. Kumar stressed that while UPSC is moving towards greater use of technology, “utmost care has been taken for safeguarding the integrity of our processes.” He later took to social media to share his assessment of the pilot. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that UPSC had “successfully conducted trial face-authentication at select centres in Gurgaon,” adding that the process was “smooth and seamless” and represented a step towards smarter and more secure examinations. He also praised the efforts of the UPSC and NeGD teams involved in executing the project.