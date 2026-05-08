ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Declares Results Of Indian Forest Service Exam

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of the Indian Forest Service examination 2025.

Basavaraj Kempawad has achieved the first rank, Anshuman Kumar Singh secured second position and Siddharath got third rank, the Commission said.

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service examination held by the UPSC from November 16-23, last year and the interviews for personality test held from April 6 to 15, 148 candidates have been recommended for appointment, it said.

Of the total 148 candidates, 42 belong to the general category, 21 to the economically weaker section (EWS), 52 from other backward classes (OBC), 22 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 11 are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.