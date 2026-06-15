ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Declares Civil Services Prelims Result, Over 13,300 Candidates Qualify

New Delhi: As many as 13,343 candidates have qualified the civil services preliminary exam, the result of which was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

The prelims examination was held on May 24.

"This year, against 1,016 vacancies notified for the Civil Services Examination, 2026, a total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026," a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Last year, a total of 14,161 candidates were shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 against 1,087 notified vacancies.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Commission in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview/personality test -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

In accordance with the rules of the examination, all the qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the details including "submission of fee of Rs 200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 except in the case of fee-exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates", it said.