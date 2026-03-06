ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Final Result 2025: Anuj Agnihotri Tops 2025 Civil Services Exam; 958 Candidates Qualified

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the 2025 Civil Services Exam (CSE) on Friday. Anuj Agnihotri topped the exam, with Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagging the second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 958 candidates have qualified for the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, the Commission said in a statement. The Centre had reported 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the civil services examination. The UPSC has a "facilitation counter" near the examination hall on its campus.