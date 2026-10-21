UPSC Announces Recruitment Results For September 2026; Check List Of Recommended Candidates
The Union Public Service Commission said several recruitment cases were finalised in September, with recommended candidates informed individually.
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Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the September 2026 recruitment results and stated that several recruitment cases have been finalised during the month.
The commission said recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. According to UPSC, applications from other candidates were also duly considered. However, they could not be shortlisted for interviews or recommended for the respective posts.