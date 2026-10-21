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UPSC Announces Recruitment Results For September 2026; Check List Of Recommended Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission said several recruitment cases were finalised in September, with recommended candidates informed individually.

UPSC Announces Recruitment Results For September 2026
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the September 2026 recruitment results and stated that several recruitment cases have been finalised during the month.

The commission said recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. According to UPSC, applications from other candidates were also duly considered. However, they could not be shortlisted for interviews or recommended for the respective posts.

TAGGED:

UPSC SEPTEMBER 2026 RESULTS
UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
UPSC RECRUITMENT
GOVERNMENT JOB RESULTS
UPSC RECRUITMENT RESULTS

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