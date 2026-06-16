ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Announces Indian Forest Service Prelims Result; 1,046 Candidates Qualify For Mains

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2026 for admission to the Indian Forest Service Main Examination. The screening test was conducted on May 24.

A total of ­­­1046 candidates have been shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 against 80 vacancies notified this year. Last year, 2,116 candidates were shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service Main Examination against 150 vacancies.

UPSC said the candidature of all the qualified candidates is provisional. Qualified candidates will be required to submit the examination fee, update scribe and assistive device details if applicable, and fill in their cadre preferences through an online window.

The dates for opening the online window for filling up the requisite details will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission. The Commission also said that the result of one candidate has been withheld pending the outcome of an ongoing court case.