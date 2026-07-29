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Uproar In Lok Sabha Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Idiot' Reference; Rijiju Says Unparliamentary

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Massive uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha on Day 2 of the debate on the paper leak bill on Wednesday, with the Opposition and Treasury benches resorting to noisy altercations, triggered by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unparliamentary’ language. The chaos erupted over Rahul Gandhi recounting his conversations with a student from the ‘Chhatron ki goonj’ -- a pan-India Congress campaign against the paper leaks -- and terming those not listening to the students as "idiots". As Gandhi kept reiterating ‘idiot’ and ‘andhbhakt’ jibes, citing his candid conversations with the girl student, the ruling party members objected to the use of unparliamentary language. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stood up to counter Rahul Gandhi and cited the rulebook to admonish the Leader of Opposition, stating that the use of such objectionable words was beyond parliamentary norms.