ETV Bharat / bharat

Uproar In Delhi Municipal Corporation Meet, AAP Councillors Raise Pollution Alarm

New Delhi: The air pollution issue has found an echo in the Delhi Municipal Corporation meeting on Thursday, with opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raising an alarm over the matter.

As soon as the meeting began, AAP councillors trooped into the well and began shouting slogans, waving pamphlets that read, "This time, AQI will cross 400."

Several councillors stood on their desks, demanding a discussion with the mayor on the pollution issue. Amid the clamour, mayor Iqbal Singh passed the agenda and adjourned the corporation proceedings after just half an hour.

Even after the meeting was adjourned, the AAP councillors' protest continued. Some even climbed onto the mayor's desk. The situation escalated into chaos, forcing security personnel to intervene.