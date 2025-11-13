Uproar In Delhi Municipal Corporation Meet, AAP Councillors Raise Pollution Alarm
Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The air pollution issue has found an echo in the Delhi Municipal Corporation meeting on Thursday, with opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raising an alarm over the matter.
As soon as the meeting began, AAP councillors trooped into the well and began shouting slogans, waving pamphlets that read, "This time, AQI will cross 400."
Several councillors stood on their desks, demanding a discussion with the mayor on the pollution issue. Amid the clamour, mayor Iqbal Singh passed the agenda and adjourned the corporation proceedings after just half an hour.
Even after the meeting was adjourned, the AAP councillors' protest continued. Some even climbed onto the mayor's desk. The situation escalated into chaos, forcing security personnel to intervene.
Leader of the Opposition Ankush Narang, targeting the mayor said that pollution in Delhi has reached critical levels. "Children and the elderly are finding it difficult to breathe, yet the BJP-ruled corporation and government remain completely careless, " he added.
Leader of the Opposition Ankush Narang alleged that AAP councillors had demanded a discussion on pollution, but the mayor halted the proceedings to conceal his failure.
Meanwhile, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi hit back at Ankush Narang, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party does not want the House to discuss Delhi's real issues. He said that several important proposals related to eliminating garbage mountains and improving sanitation were on the agenda, but AAP councillors deliberately disrupted the proceedings by creating a ruckus.
Wahi also alleged that AAP councillors vandalised the microphone on the mayor's desk. Mukesh Goyal of the Indraprastha Vikas Party and Nazia Danish of the Congress also questioned the increasing pollution in Delhi and demanded appropriate measures to curb the menace