ETV Bharat / bharat

UPI MDR On Transactions Above Rs 2,000: NCPI Issues FAQs List

New Delhi: As the Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced Merchant Discount Rate on transactions above Rs 2000 on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a list about the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the MDR on the selected payments.

The Finance Ministry has announced a MDR of 0.4% to Person-To-Merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000 on the UPI. It also announced Rs 5 per transaction above Rs 2,000 in essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs besides 0.02%, capped at Rs 300 per transaction in case of payments relating to mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers.

Why is the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) being introduced now?

The NPCI said that the UPI processes billions of transactions every month. The MDR is distributed only amongst the UPI ecosystem, to further invest into infrastructure resiliency, innovation, cybersecurity (protecting the UPI Infrastructure with banks and non-banks) and customer service, it said.

“UPI is a home-grown payment system, and its charges (MDR) are much lower than other payment instruments such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Wallets etc. The charges are kept very reasonable and will be applicable only for transactions above Rs 2,000 to ensure UPI remains the most affordable mode of accepting payments,” it said.

Will small-value UPI transactions be impacted?

The NPCI said that there is no impact on small-value UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000, which, it said, comprise more than 95% of the total volume of UPI (P2M) transactions.

“The intent of levying reasonable MDR is to ensure that UPI remains, accessible and convenient for everyday transactions while supporting long-term ecosystem sustainability,” it said.

What MDR is being introduced for merchants on UPI transactions?

A MDR of 0.4% will be introduced on Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. For transactions of Rs 75,000/- and above, the MDR will be capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

How does UPI MDR compare to traditional Debit and Credit Card MDRs?

As per the NCPI, UPI MDR is “structured to be much lower than all traditional card-based transaction fees”. Standard credit card MDRs typically range from 1.5% to 2.5% per transaction, while debit card MDRs are capped up to 0.90%, it added.