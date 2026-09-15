UPI MDR On Transactions Above Rs 2,000: NCPI Issues FAQs List
The FAQs list comes after the Finance Ministry announced Merchant Discount Rate on transactions above Rs 2000 on the UPI.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced Merchant Discount Rate on transactions above Rs 2000 on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a list about the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the MDR on the selected payments.
The Finance Ministry has announced a MDR of 0.4% to Person-To-Merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000 on the UPI. It also announced Rs 5 per transaction above Rs 2,000 in essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs besides 0.02%, capped at Rs 300 per transaction in case of payments relating to mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers.
Why is the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) being introduced now?
The NPCI said that the UPI processes billions of transactions every month. The MDR is distributed only amongst the UPI ecosystem, to further invest into infrastructure resiliency, innovation, cybersecurity (protecting the UPI Infrastructure with banks and non-banks) and customer service, it said.
Regarding Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Select UPI (P2M) Transactions— NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) September 15, 2026
Please refer to the FAQs here: https://t.co/DTOZFVHAVB pic.twitter.com/4HMU0YZ2AC
“UPI is a home-grown payment system, and its charges (MDR) are much lower than other payment instruments such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Wallets etc. The charges are kept very reasonable and will be applicable only for transactions above Rs 2,000 to ensure UPI remains the most affordable mode of accepting payments,” it said.
Will small-value UPI transactions be impacted?
The NPCI said that there is no impact on small-value UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000, which, it said, comprise more than 95% of the total volume of UPI (P2M) transactions.
“The intent of levying reasonable MDR is to ensure that UPI remains, accessible and convenient for everyday transactions while supporting long-term ecosystem sustainability,” it said.
What MDR is being introduced for merchants on UPI transactions?
A MDR of 0.4% will be introduced on Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. For transactions of Rs 75,000/- and above, the MDR will be capped at Rs 300 per transaction.
How does UPI MDR compare to traditional Debit and Credit Card MDRs?
As per the NCPI, UPI MDR is “structured to be much lower than all traditional card-based transaction fees”. Standard credit card MDRs typically range from 1.5% to 2.5% per transaction, while debit card MDRs are capped up to 0.90%, it added.
“By setting the baseline UPI MDR at 0.4% on transaction above Rs 2,000 and capping it at Rs 300 for high-value purchases, UPI remains the most affordable digital payment acceptance tool for commercial enterprises. This cost difference helps merchants lower their payment processing expenses while accepting digital transactions,” added the NCPI.
When do the updated MDR provisions take effect?
The finalized MDR framework and threshold structure take effect from 15 th October 2026. This timeline gives acquiring banks, payment aggregators, fintech applications, and corporate accounting platforms adequate lead time to update their software engines and billing systems.
How does this compare with international payment systems?
Most global payment systems (including Digital Public Infrastructures) have economic models that support infrastructure and innovation. India's approach continues to prioritise accessibility, scale and inclusion.
Empowering your everyday transactions for a smarter tomorrow. Here are the daily stats for 13th September 2026. #AePS… pic.twitter.com/y4Cid2oaAV— NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) September 14, 2026
Who decides the ultimate implementation and enforcement of MDR caps?
The operational parameters, fee distribution models, and category caps are decided by the UPI and Services Steering Committee, headed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
What is the dedicated fund for small merchant that is being proposed out of MDR?
A dedicated fund will be established to subsidize and accelerate digital payment infrastructure in Tier 3 – 6 centres including NE states, J&K and Ladakh and in Tier 1 & 2 centres, any notified Scheme from Central Government shall also be included (such as PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma etc.).
🔰UPI Payments to Remain Free for Person to Person transactions; MDR Applicable Only on Large-Value Merchant Transactions— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 15, 2026
▪️The Government has amended the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007 empowering the government to notify specific electronic payment modes where… pic.twitter.com/FeTUXMhSml
This fund will also be utilised to extend financial assistance to the ecosystem players for merchant onboarding and incentivize growth of UPI transactions among existing small merchants.
How does the proposed dedicated fund help small merchants
The proposed dedicated fund will support the expansion of UPI acceptance among small merchants by providing financial assistance to acquiring banks / payment aggregators for merchant onboarding initiatives and providing incentives for UPI transactions originating from small merchants, particularly in rural areas, tier III centres and beyond.
This will help to encourage sustained usage, increase digital payment penetration, and accelerate the inclusion of small businesses in the digital payments ecosystem. The detailed framework will be finalised in consultation with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) within the next three months.
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