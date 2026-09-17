UPI MDR Above Rs 2,000: Petrol Pump Operators Fear Losses, Traders Warn Of Cash Shift
Petrol pump operators say their limited per-litre commissions could make it hard to absorb additional transaction costs on routine fuel purchases.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the government's move to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), or fee, on digital UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, traders and petrol pump operators have strongly opposed the move.
Delhi's major traders' organisation, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), has strongly opposed the move and warned that traders will take to the streets and launch a protest if the fee is imposed.
Petrol Pump Operators Fear Higher Financial Burden
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said several petrol pump operators across the country have contacted the organisation and expressed their concerns. The operators said that if a fee is imposed on UPI payments above Rs 2,000, they may stop accepting online payments.
The CTI Chairman added that filling a car with petrol or diesel generally results in a bill of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, while truck bills exceed Rs 10,000. The commission petrol pumps earn per litre is extremely limited, at Rs 3 to Rs 4.
In such a situation, if they have to pay 1 per cent MDR, petrol pump operators would face heavy losses. They are already concerned about the 0.8 per cent to 1 per cent MDR charged on credit card transactions.
They may then be forced to put up boards at petrol pumps, stating, "UPI payments above Rs 2,000 are not accepted", which would directly affect the general public.
Traders Fear Digital Payment System Could Be Disrupted
CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora and Ramesh Ahuja said that although the government may claim that the fee would be charged to merchants rather than customers, in practice, the ultimate burden would indirectly fall on consumers.
The organisation believes that more than 70 per cent of traders in major Delhi markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar accept UPI payments.
According to the organisation, implementing MDR would disrupt this digital payment system and force people to return to cash transactions.
CTI's Key Demands
- UPI payments above Rs 2,000 should be kept completely free from MDR charges.
- No fee of any kind should be imposed on merchants or customers for RuPay cards and UPI services.
- If the government does not withdraw the decision, a nationwide traders' protest will be launched.
CTI said the MDR could affect both traders and consumers by increasing the cost of digital transactions and encouraging a shift to cash payments. The organisation reiterated its demand that UPI and RuPay transactions remain free.
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