ETV Bharat / bharat

UPI MDR Above Rs 2,000: Petrol Pump Operators Fear Losses, Traders Warn Of Cash Shift

New Delhi: Amid the government's move to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), or fee, on digital UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, traders and petrol pump operators have strongly opposed the move.

Delhi's major traders' organisation, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), has strongly opposed the move and warned that traders will take to the streets and launch a protest if the fee is imposed.

Petrol Pump Operators Fear Higher Financial Burden

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said several petrol pump operators across the country have contacted the organisation and expressed their concerns. The operators said that if a fee is imposed on UPI payments above Rs 2,000, they may stop accepting online payments.

The CTI Chairman added that filling a car with petrol or diesel generally results in a bill of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, while truck bills exceed Rs 10,000. The commission petrol pumps earn per litre is extremely limited, at Rs 3 to Rs 4.

In such a situation, if they have to pay 1 per cent MDR, petrol pump operators would face heavy losses. They are already concerned about the 0.8 per cent to 1 per cent MDR charged on credit card transactions.

They may then be forced to put up boards at petrol pumps, stating, "UPI payments above Rs 2,000 are not accepted", which would directly affect the general public.