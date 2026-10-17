ETV Bharat / bharat

Uphold Constitution, Defend Liberty, Stand By Justice, CJI Surya Kant Tells NLSIU Graduates

Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday urged law graduates to uphold constitutional values, defend individual liberty and remain committed to justice, saying the legal profession demands not only knowledge of law, but also ethical responsibility, courage and fairness.

Addressing the 34th convocation ceremony of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, the CJI said the graduates were entering a profession that would test their patience, ethics and ability to stand up for what is right.

“The legal profession is not for the faint of heart,” he said, emphasising that lawyers must have the courage to defend justice and the humility to listen to voices that often go unheard.

He called on young lawyers to practice fairness by hearing people before judging them, distinguishing individuals from their positions and disagreeing without undermining their dignity.

Legal Education Must Go Beyond Textbooks

Congratulating the graduates, the CJI said their years at NLSIU had prepared them for the complexities of the legal profession through rigorous academic work, moot courts, research and debates.

He noted that legal education was not confined to textbooks, statutes and case law, but also involved learning to understand different perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue.

“Each time we listen to perspectives that diverge from ours, we are reminded that the law itself is a living conversation,” he said, adding that justice is shaped by voices that may differ but must be heard.

Justice Surya Kant said the law evolves through the actions of those who practice it. The cases lawyers argue, contracts they draft, advice they provide and judgments they write all contribute to the larger framework of justice in the country. He said graduates must combine intellectual ability with ethical responsibility, resilience and the capacity to analyse complex issues.

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