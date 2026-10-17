Uphold Constitution, Defend Liberty, Stand By Justice, CJI Surya Kant Tells NLSIU Graduates
NLSIU convocation address highlights ethics, fairness and the responsibility of the legal profession; CJI also pays tribute to late graduate Urvashi Krishnatra.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday urged law graduates to uphold constitutional values, defend individual liberty and remain committed to justice, saying the legal profession demands not only knowledge of law, but also ethical responsibility, courage and fairness.
Addressing the 34th convocation ceremony of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, the CJI said the graduates were entering a profession that would test their patience, ethics and ability to stand up for what is right.
“The legal profession is not for the faint of heart,” he said, emphasising that lawyers must have the courage to defend justice and the humility to listen to voices that often go unheard.
He called on young lawyers to practice fairness by hearing people before judging them, distinguishing individuals from their positions and disagreeing without undermining their dignity.
Legal Education Must Go Beyond Textbooks
Congratulating the graduates, the CJI said their years at NLSIU had prepared them for the complexities of the legal profession through rigorous academic work, moot courts, research and debates.
He noted that legal education was not confined to textbooks, statutes and case law, but also involved learning to understand different perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue.
“Each time we listen to perspectives that diverge from ours, we are reminded that the law itself is a living conversation,” he said, adding that justice is shaped by voices that may differ but must be heard.
Justice Surya Kant said the law evolves through the actions of those who practice it. The cases lawyers argue, contracts they draft, advice they provide and judgments they write all contribute to the larger framework of justice in the country. He said graduates must combine intellectual ability with ethical responsibility, resilience and the capacity to analyse complex issues.
Honesty Must Guide Professional Conduct
The CJI stressed that honesty would be central to building a lasting professional reputation. Warning graduates against compromising their values for convenience or taking shortcuts, he urged them to remain guided by the principles they had learnt at the university. “It is your relentless pursuit of honesty that will cement your professional reputation,” he said.
Describing law as a calling rather than a mere profession, Justice Kant said graduates would become guardians of individual autonomy and servants of the people.
He said the legal profession offered the satisfaction of correcting wrongs, defending liberty and upholding the Constitution. He compared a law graduate's journey to a river moving from the confined channels of academic learning into the vast and unpredictable sea of professional life, where every decision could affect people's lives.
CJI Remembers Late Graduate Urvashi Krishnatra
The CJI also remembered Urvashi Krishnatra, an NLSIU LLB graduate, who is no longer alive and who, he said, should have been present to receive her degree alongside her classmates. “She should have been here today, receiving her well deserved degree and sharing this milestone with her classmates,” he said, offering condolences to her family and friends.
He also acknowledged the contribution of parents, faculty members and university staff in shaping the graduates' achievements. He said parents' love, sacrifices and belief had helped students reach this milestone, while teachers and staff had supported them intellectually, emotionally and morally.
Concluding his address, he reminded the graduates that the country looked to them not merely as legal practitioners but as people who could inspire hope through their work.
He wished them success in their careers and urged them to make meaningful contributions to society, while remaining committed to justice, liberty and the Constitution.
Also Read:
- Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former RG Kar College Principal Sandip Ghosh In CBI Case
- Citizens Can File Criminal Complaints Over False Poll Affidavits: SC
- SC Agrees To Hear Plea Alleging Rahul Gandhi Pushed Pregnant Journalist During October 12 March
- ‘Court Can’t Be Insensitive…’, SC Allows PFI Chairman Abubacker To Undergo Treatment At Delhi Hospital