Hiding Terrorists Who Killed Soldier On Jan 19 Cornered In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar; Mobile Internet Suspended

An armoured vehicle at the site of encounter in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ANI )

Army's White Knight Corps spokesman posted on X, "During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of 31 Jan 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops of White Knight Corps, jmukmrpolice and CRPF. Intelligence from all sources had been coordinated to provide inputs to execute the operation on ground. A cordon has been established and operations are in progress."

Jammu: Security forces have re-established contact with hiding terrorists, who continue to give slip to the former in Chatroo forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district where a soldier was killed during an encounter early this month, an Army spokesperson said on Saturday.

This is for the fourth time since January 18 that security forces have been able to establish contact with terrorists in the area. Due to continuous efforts and operation by the security forces, terrorists are on the run and are coming in contact with forces on regular intervals.

The area has a vast and dense forest area and currently is covered by snow giving a tough time to the security forces to track them.

A soldier in an armoured vehicle on standby during ongoing encounter in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

Official sources told ETV Bharat that around three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the forest area for the last two years and few more may also be present in nearby forests.

Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Havildar Gajendra Singh, who was martyred during the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district (IANS)

During the ongoing operation, one soldier of special forces was killed on January 19 and seven others were injured. Authorities have suspended Internet in the area as a precautionary measure.