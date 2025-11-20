Who Is Deepak Prakash? Neither MLA Nor MLC Sworn In As Minister In Nitish Kumar's Cabinet
Patna: The recent induction of Deepak Prakash into the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's new cabinet has sparked widespread discussion about his eligibility to be chosen as the minister.
Deepak Prakash, who took oath as a minister on Thursday wearing jeans, unlike the traditional kurta and vest worn by others, caught many by surprise. His sudden rise is notable as he has never been elected as an MLA, leading to curiosity about his political background.
Deepak Prakash is the son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, a prominent political figure in Bihar. Born on October 22, 1989, Deepak is a 37-year-old who completed his education in engineering with a B.Tech in Computer Science from MIT, Manipal.
Before entering politics, he worked as a software engineer from 2011 to 2013 and later ventured into self-employment.
His political journey began alongside his father around 2019-2020, actively participating in party work. Deepak Prakash continues the political legacy of his family, with his mother Snehlata Kushwaha currently serving as an MLA from Sasaram.
Responding to questions about his swift political ascent, Deepak stated, "I have been given the ministerial position, but I am not new to politics. I have seen my father working since childhood. I myself have been active in party work for the last 4-5 years."
On his informal attire during the swearing-in ceremony, he said, "The more you look at politics from the perspective of ordinary people, everything becomes easier. I took the oath in the attire I was comfortable with."
When asked about how his name came up amid news surrounding his mother, Snehlata Kushwaha, Deepak revealed, "My father, Upendra Kushwaha, had a meeting with party leaders. I found out after that. I was also surprised."
Deepak Prakash is expected to become a member of either the Bihar Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council within the next six months, with indications pointing towards the Legislative Council.
The RLM, which has secured four seats in the recent election, looks set to gain one seat in the Legislative Council, strengthening its political foothold in Bihar.
