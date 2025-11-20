ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Is Deepak Prakash? Neither MLA Nor MLC Sworn In As Minister In Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Deepak Prakash ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The recent induction of Deepak Prakash into the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's new cabinet has sparked widespread discussion about his eligibility to be chosen as the minister. Deepak Prakash, who took oath as a minister on Thursday wearing jeans, unlike the traditional kurta and vest worn by others, caught many by surprise. His sudden rise is notable as he has never been elected as an MLA, leading to curiosity about his political background. Deepak Prakash is the son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, a prominent political figure in Bihar. Born on October 22, 1989, Deepak is a 37-year-old who completed his education in engineering with a B.Tech in Computer Science from MIT, Manipal. JLM supporters congratulate Deepak Prakash after he was chosen as a minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet (ETV Bharat) Before entering politics, he worked as a software engineer from 2011 to 2013 and later ventured into self-employment.