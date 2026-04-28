ETV Bharat / bharat

Upendra Kushwaha In Rajya Sabha, Will His Son Enter Legislative Council?

Patna: With the BJP having sent Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha to the Rajya Sabha from its own quota in March, uncertainty looms over the political future of his son Deepak Prakash, as well as their party. Speculation is rife that if the BJP nominates Prakash to the Legislative Council from its own quota, the RLM may be asked to merge with the BJP.

"Everything had been finalised during the election period itself. Our leader, Upendra Kushwaha, was given an assurance that one Rajya Sabha seat and one Legislative Council seat would be allocated to his share. Going by that assessment, we expect that the BJP will send Deepak Prakash to the Legislative Council — a step that is, in fact, essential for his inclusion in the Cabinet," says RLM spokesperson Rajneesh Kumar.

Speculation Intensifies Amid Cabinet Expansion Talks

The Bihar Cabinet is due for expansion after Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took over from the JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar. With the BJP leader currently preparing to constitute his team, NDA's alliance partners are vying to secure berths in the Cabinet.

Deepak Prakash previously served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. At the time he took the oath of office as a minister, he was not a member of either legislative house. He assumed the ministerial role in November and served until March. Throughout this period, he remained a non-member of the legislature. Now that a Cabinet expansion is taking place once again, Upendra Kushwaha's party is seeking to secure a Cabinet berth for Deepak Prakash. Consequently, efforts to send Deepak Prakash to the Legislative Council have intensified.

Swearing-in As A Minister Under Article 164

According to Article 164 of the Constitution, specific conditions have been laid down for becoming a minister, under which, the Governor appoints ministers on the advice of the Chief Minister. Only an individual who is a member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council is eligible to become a minister. If a person sworn in as a minister is not a member of either House at the time, they must secure membership in one of the Houses within six months. Furthermore, the total number of ministers in a state cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of legislators.

What Do Political Observers Think?

Political analyst Sunil Pandey observes that the BJP has already elevated a leader from the Kushwaha community to the post of Chief Minister. Consequently, the Kushwaha vote bank is no longer an indispensable necessity for the BJP.

"Undoubtedly, the BJP would desire a merger of Upendra Kushwaha's party with its own ranks, thereby establishing a monopoly over Kushwaha politics. The BJP would likely agree to nominate Upendra Kushwaha's son to the Legislative Council only after a consensus has been reached regarding the terms of the merger," says political analyst Sunil Pandey.

Upendra Kushwaha: A Compulsion Or A Necessity For The NDA?