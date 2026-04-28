Upendra Kushwaha In Rajya Sabha, Will His Son Enter Legislative Council?
Deepak Prakash's entry can be via merger of Rashtriya Lok Morcha with the BJP; talks on between the two parties, decision expected before April 30.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Patna: With the BJP having sent Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha to the Rajya Sabha from its own quota in March, uncertainty looms over the political future of his son Deepak Prakash, as well as their party. Speculation is rife that if the BJP nominates Prakash to the Legislative Council from its own quota, the RLM may be asked to merge with the BJP.
"Everything had been finalised during the election period itself. Our leader, Upendra Kushwaha, was given an assurance that one Rajya Sabha seat and one Legislative Council seat would be allocated to his share. Going by that assessment, we expect that the BJP will send Deepak Prakash to the Legislative Council — a step that is, in fact, essential for his inclusion in the Cabinet," says RLM spokesperson Rajneesh Kumar.
Speculation Intensifies Amid Cabinet Expansion Talks
The Bihar Cabinet is due for expansion after Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took over from the JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar. With the BJP leader currently preparing to constitute his team, NDA's alliance partners are vying to secure berths in the Cabinet.
Deepak Prakash previously served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. At the time he took the oath of office as a minister, he was not a member of either legislative house. He assumed the ministerial role in November and served until March. Throughout this period, he remained a non-member of the legislature. Now that a Cabinet expansion is taking place once again, Upendra Kushwaha's party is seeking to secure a Cabinet berth for Deepak Prakash. Consequently, efforts to send Deepak Prakash to the Legislative Council have intensified.
Swearing-in As A Minister Under Article 164
According to Article 164 of the Constitution, specific conditions have been laid down for becoming a minister, under which, the Governor appoints ministers on the advice of the Chief Minister. Only an individual who is a member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council is eligible to become a minister. If a person sworn in as a minister is not a member of either House at the time, they must secure membership in one of the Houses within six months. Furthermore, the total number of ministers in a state cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of legislators.
What Do Political Observers Think?
Political analyst Sunil Pandey observes that the BJP has already elevated a leader from the Kushwaha community to the post of Chief Minister. Consequently, the Kushwaha vote bank is no longer an indispensable necessity for the BJP.
"Undoubtedly, the BJP would desire a merger of Upendra Kushwaha's party with its own ranks, thereby establishing a monopoly over Kushwaha politics. The BJP would likely agree to nominate Upendra Kushwaha's son to the Legislative Council only after a consensus has been reached regarding the terms of the merger," says political analyst Sunil Pandey.
Upendra Kushwaha: A Compulsion Or A Necessity For The NDA?
Upendra Kushwaha first became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2002. Subsequently, he returned to the Rajya Sabha in 2018, at a time when he was aligned with the NDA as the leader of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).
In Bihar, the Kushwaha vote bank acts as a game-changer for the NDA. With this in mind, the party appointed Samrat Chaudhary, who hails from the Kushwaha community, as the Chief Minister. While the Kushwaha vote share in Bihar is generally estimated to be between 6-7 per cent, the caste census data pegs the actual Kushwaha population in the state at 4.21 per cent. For the NDA, this constitutes a significant vote share.
With this specific vote bank in view, the BJP prioritises Kushwaha leaders in its efforts to consolidate the Kushwaha vote. Upendra Kushwaha represents one such link in this strategy. Politically, Upendra Kushwaha is regarded as a shrewd negotiator. Having successfully secured a Rajya Sabha ticket for himself, he has now set his sights on maneuvering to secure a seat in the Legislative Council for his son.
Deliberations On The Merger Formula
It is often said that in politics, one must lose something to gain something. A seat for Upendra Kushwaha's son may lead to the merger of his party with the BJP.
According to sources within the BJP, negotiations are currently underway regarding certain conditions in exchange for the RLM's merger with the BJP. Discussions focus on how to secure a Legislative Council seat for Deepak Prakash, and how to retain a ministerial berth under the party's quota — as well as what political arrangement should be devised to achieve this. The BJP has formally extended a merger proposal to Upendra Kushwaha. Should he agree to the merger, the path to a Legislative Council membership and a Cabinet position would become smoother for his son.
The 'Samrat Chaudhary Factor' To Play Key Role
However, there is a complication regarding the political accommodation of Deepak Prakash. The BJP has now elevated a leader from the Kushwaha community to the post of Chief Minister. Therefore, the question arises: Are Upendra Kushwaha and Deepak Prakash as politically significant to the BJP now, as they were in the past? The Kushwaha-centric politics can only be given renewed momentum through a strategic understanding between the BJP and the RLM.
Final Decision Expected Before April 30
A seat in the Legislative Council fell vacant following Mangal Pandey's election as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The official notification for this vacancy has already been issued. April 30 is the deadline for the filing of nominations.