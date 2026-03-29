ETV Bharat / bharat

Citizens Asked To Use PNG, Induction/Electric Cooktops: Govt

File photo of oil tankers and cargo ships lined up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates ( AP )

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday assured that efforts are underway to ensure availability of fuel but also urged citizens to use alternate fuels like PNG (piped natural gas), induction/ electric cooktops and others.

In a release issued today, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "Govt. is making all efforts to ensure availability of Petrol, Diesel and LPG. Avoid Panic purchase of Petrol, diesel and booking of LPG. Citizens are advised to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. Citizens are requested to use alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops etc. In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage."

For LPG cylinder booking, the Ministry has asked citizens to use digital mode and avoid visiting distributors. Online LPG bookings have increased to 94 per cent yesterday and there are no reports of dry-outs at LPG distributorships, it added. On Saturday, over 55 lakh LPG refills were delivered. It is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country, the Petroleum Ministry said, reiterating that citizens should not pay heed to rumours of fuel shortage.

The Ministry stated that the supply to operating urea plants is currently steady at around 70-75 per cent of their last six-month average consumption.