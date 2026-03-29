Citizens Asked To Use PNG, Induction/Electric Cooktops: Govt
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has requested citizens to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST|
Updated : March 29, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday assured that efforts are underway to ensure availability of fuel but also urged citizens to use alternate fuels like PNG (piped natural gas), induction/ electric cooktops and others.
In a release issued today, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "Govt. is making all efforts to ensure availability of Petrol, Diesel and LPG. Avoid Panic purchase of Petrol, diesel and booking of LPG. Citizens are advised to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. Citizens are requested to use alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops etc. In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage."
For LPG cylinder booking, the Ministry has asked citizens to use digital mode and avoid visiting distributors. Online LPG bookings have increased to 94 per cent yesterday and there are no reports of dry-outs at LPG distributorships, it added. On Saturday, over 55 lakh LPG refills were delivered. It is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country, the Petroleum Ministry said, reiterating that citizens should not pay heed to rumours of fuel shortage.
The Ministry stated that the supply to operating urea plants is currently steady at around 70-75 per cent of their last six-month average consumption.
Additional LNG cargoes and Regasified LNG (RLNG) are also being sourced to maintain the supplies and pipeline hydraulics. During March, over 2.9 lakh connections, including domestic, commercial, hostel, mess and canteen have been gasified.
On stopping black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders, the Ministry said that around 2000 raids were conducted and 1000 cylinders seized yesterday.
Informing about the safety of Indian nationals in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, keeping welfare of the Indian community as top priority. Since February 28, around 5.24 lakh passengers have returned to India.
Mortal remains of an Indian national, who died in Abu Dhabi on March 27, have been repatriated to India. The Ministry is in regular touch with the family of the deceased and has expressed deepest condolences to them. Also, an Indian national injured in an attack in Salalah in Oman is receiving medical treatment with the Mission providing necessary assistance and coordinating with local authorities.
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