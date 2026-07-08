UP Vigilance Raids Former Transport Officer; Recovers Cash, Gold, Silver Worth Rs 20 Crore
According to the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, Lalit Kumar has been booked for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Lucknow: In an operation lasting two days (July 7-8), the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has recovered Rs 1.62 crore in cash, 13 kg gold, 9 kg silver, and various diamond ornaments from the Lucknow residence of Lalit Kumar, a retired Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of the Transport Department. The estimated value of the recovered assets is reported to be Rs 20 crore.
According to a press release issued by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, a case has been registered against Lalit Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Following the procurement of a court-issued search warrant during the investigation, the raid was conducted at his Aliganj, Lucknow residence on July 7 and 8. Approximately Rs 1.62 crore in cash, stashed in packets across various locations within the house, was discovered by the team during a thorough search.
Additionally, a substantial quantity of gold — comprising biscuits, bars, and jewellery weighing around 13 kg — and silver — comprising bars, biscuits, and jewellery weighing 9 kg — was seized. According to the release, the investigation also uncovered documents related to multiple houses, plots, flats, and agricultural land in Lucknow, Noida, Barabanki and Raebareli.
Furthermore, two luxury cars, a revolver, and documents indicating investments exceeding Rs 1 crore across bank accounts, post office schemes, mutual funds, and fixed deposits were recovered.
Officials from the Vigilance team said that the investigation into the recovered assets and investments is ongoing. Further legal action will be taken following the verification of all documents.
The Director General of Police and the Director of the Vigilance Establishment have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the Lucknow sector team for this successful operation.
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