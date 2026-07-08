ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Vigilance Raids Former Transport Officer; Recovers Cash, Gold, Silver Worth Rs 20 Crore

The team of the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment with the seizure; (inset) the retired ARTO. ( Photo credit: Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment )

Lucknow: In an operation lasting two days (July 7-8), the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has recovered Rs 1.62 crore in cash, 13 kg gold, 9 kg silver, and various diamond ornaments from the Lucknow residence of Lalit Kumar, a retired Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of the Transport Department. The estimated value of the recovered assets is reported to be Rs 20 crore.

According to a press release issued by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, a case has been registered against Lalit Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following the procurement of a court-issued search warrant during the investigation, the raid was conducted at his Aliganj, Lucknow residence on July 7 and 8. Approximately Rs 1.62 crore in cash, stashed in packets across various locations within the house, was discovered by the team during a thorough search.

Additionally, a substantial quantity of gold — comprising biscuits, bars, and jewellery weighing around 13 kg — and silver — comprising bars, biscuits, and jewellery weighing 9 kg — was seized. According to the release, the investigation also uncovered documents related to multiple houses, plots, flats, and agricultural land in Lucknow, Noida, Barabanki and Raebareli.