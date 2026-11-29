Our Relationship Transcends Hindu-Muslim Divide: UP Urdu Academy Chairman On Yogi Adityanath
Newly appointed Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy Kaiful Wara has said that Muslims are delighted to have Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Newly appointed chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy, Kaiful Wara, has said that his relationship with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transcends the Hindu-Muslim divide.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat after his reappointment as chairman four days ago, Wara said Adityanath has reposed trust in him.
Responding to a question about Adityanath issuing inflammatory statements against Muslims, he, however, said that the community was "delighted” to have him as the CM. "Even when Yogi ji is angry, he calms down upon seeing him.”
Wara said that he shares a close bond with the CM and his family has "maintained a close connection with the Gorakhnath Temple and its presiding head, which spans three generations."
He added that in Gorakhpur, people have not faced any discrimination in taking the benefits of " government schemes". "I have never witnessed Yogi ji issue any inflammatory speeches against Muslims," he added.
About the tradition of welcoming Adityanath's Vijayadashami procession, UP Academy chairman said that they are happy to have their neighbour as a CM. "The Vijayadashami procession has seen greater participation since Adityanath became the Chief Minister. This sends a clear message that brotherhood prevails here and that there is no conflict between Hindus and Muslims, and Yogi ji believes in taking everyone along."
About his reappointment as the chairman of the academy, he said that this was due to the work that he rendered in his earlier tenure, which had won the confidence of CM Adityanath.
He said that he would make efforts to complete the works that remained pending in his earlier term. About his previous tenure, he said that he worked to extend the benefits of government schemes to students and institutions. “I visited universities and colleges to apprise the people about the schemes of the academy and extended their benefits to people.”
About the Urdu Academy’s efforts to provide books to students at an affordable cost, Wara said that there is a policy to charge students only for the printing cost. He said that the Academy provides a subsidy of approximately 40 percent on the books, and the practice will continue.
Over the question of plans to modernise the libraries operated by the Academy, he said that efforts are underway to ensure the facilities are upgraded. “We are running many libraries in UP, and we provide funds and books at several places.”
Giving details about various schemes, he said that there are scholarships for the education of students. “Those doing PHD are being given funds for publication of their books.”
He said that efforts will be made to ensure students benefit from the online learning, adding that regular inspections will be conducted to prevent any shortage of books in libraries.
Responding to allegations of corruption at the IAS coaching center run by the Urdu Academy, he assured he would look into the matter. He added that steps would be taken to ensure corruption was curbed.
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