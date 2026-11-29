ETV Bharat / bharat

Our Relationship Transcends Hindu-Muslim Divide: UP Urdu Academy Chairman On Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Newly appointed chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy, Kaiful Wara, has said that his relationship with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transcends the Hindu-Muslim divide.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat after his reappointment as chairman four days ago, Wara said Adityanath has reposed trust in him.

Responding to a question about Adityanath issuing inflammatory statements against Muslims, he, however, said that the community was "delighted” to have him as the CM. "Even when Yogi ji is angry, he calms down upon seeing him.”

Wara said that he shares a close bond with the CM and his family has "maintained a close connection with the Gorakhnath Temple and its presiding head, which spans three generations."

Kaiful Wara reappointed UP Urdu Academy Chairman second time. (ETV Bharat)

He added that in Gorakhpur, people have not faced any discrimination in taking the benefits of " government schemes". "I have never witnessed Yogi ji issue any inflammatory speeches against Muslims," he added.

About the tradition of welcoming Adityanath's Vijayadashami procession, UP Academy chairman said that they are happy to have their neighbour as a CM. "The Vijayadashami procession has seen greater participation since Adityanath became the Chief Minister. This sends a clear message that brotherhood prevails here and that there is no conflict between Hindus and Muslims, and Yogi ji believes in taking everyone along."

About his reappointment as the chairman of the academy, he said that this was due to the work that he rendered in his earlier tenure, which had won the confidence of CM Adityanath.