UP Tops Country In Digital Registration Of Waqf Properties On 'Umeed' Portal

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has topped the country in the digital registration of Waqf properties on the Centre's 'Umeed' portal, completing the process for 92,832 properties within the stipulated timeframe.

As per a press statement, an order issued by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on June 6, 2025, had directed all states to ensure online registration of Waqf properties on the Ummeed portal by December 5, 2025. Though the deadline has since been extended by six months, Uttar Pradesh completed the exercise ahead of schedule, officials said.

According to official data, a total of 92,832 Waqf properties have been registered online in the state, including 86,347 Sunni and 6,485 Shia Waqf properties. The state's share is the highest in the country, as per nationwide data available on the Ummeed portal. The government said awareness drives and administrative support helped ensure timely compliance by most Mutawallis, or managers of Waqf properties, across districts.