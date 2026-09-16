Up To BRICS States: MEA On China's Five-Point Initiative
The Chinese president's summit announcement aimed to position Beijing as a key tech partner for BRICS amid rising AI competition with the US.
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST
New Delhi: It is for BRICS member states to look at and decide upon China's five-point initiative, including its proposal to establish an open-source AI ecosystem for the bloc, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday announced at the BRICS Summit that China will lead the creation of the AI ecosystem for the member nations as part of a broader five-point initiative to boost cooperation in technology, manufacturing and trade.
"These proposals were made in the national statement that was delivered during the BRICS summit," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Proposals have been made; it is now for the member countries to see how best they can look at as to what sort of direction they could be given," he said.
Jaiswal was responding to a question on Xi's announcement. The Chinese president's announcement at the concluding session of the summit was widely seen as an effort to position Beijing as a central technology partner for the BRICS amid the Communist State's growing AI competition with the US.
Elaborating on the open-source AI proposal, Xi had said: "China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open-source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialised AI seminars and training courses, and build an open ecosystem for AI."
China has partnered with around 30 nations to establish the World AI Cooperation Organisation. Beijing is focusing on establishing a cost-effective international AI ecosystem based on open models, unlike major US developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which rely on closed frameworks.
The five-point initiative, Xi added, is aimed at boosting cooperation in manufacturing, trade, and technology across member states.
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