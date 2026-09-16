ETV Bharat / bharat

Up To BRICS States: MEA On China's Five-Point Initiative

New Delhi: It is for BRICS member states to look at and decide upon China's five-point initiative, including its proposal to establish an open-source AI ecosystem for the bloc, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday announced at the BRICS Summit that China will lead the creation of the AI ecosystem for the member nations as part of a broader five-point initiative to boost cooperation in technology, manufacturing and trade.

"These proposals were made in the national statement that was delivered during the BRICS summit," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Proposals have been made; it is now for the member countries to see how best they can look at as to what sort of direction they could be given," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on Xi's announcement. The Chinese president's announcement at the concluding session of the summit was widely seen as an effort to position Beijing as a central technology partner for the BRICS amid the Communist State's growing AI competition with the US.