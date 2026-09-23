UP STF Nabs Swindler Who Lured Investors Via Social Media To Spend Crores In Stocks & IPOs
Originally from Dehradun, Vivek Kumar Singh is part of a gang, many of whose members have been arrested from various states in the past.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a member of a gang from Dehradun that swindled crores of rupees by luring people via social media to invest in the stock market and IPOs. The arrested individual, Vivek Kumar Singh, is originally from Dehradun but was residing in Gurugram, Haryana, at the time of his arrest.
According to STF Additional SP Deepak Singh, gang members contacted people through Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Victims were added to WhatsApp groups after being shown fake advertisements promising stock market training. Subsequently, the gang would share fabricated screenshots in these groups — purportedly showing huge profits from stock market and IPO investments — to persuade people to invest.
Victims were made to download an app and open accounts on it. Initially, fake profits were displayed on the app's dashboard to gain the investors' trust. Money was then collected and deposited into various bank accounts. According to the STF, crores of rupees were collected from investors in this manner. Investigations revealed that the proceeds from the fraud were transferred to bank accounts opened in the names of shell companies. The funds were then converted into USDT (US Dollar Tether, a stablecoin) through a multi-layered process and routed to gang members based in Dubai.
The STF arrested Vivek Kumar at around 8.20 pm on September 19 from his flat in the Rajpur police station area of Dehradun. A laptop, two mobile phones, two SIM cards, two routers, and Rs 15,500 in cash were recovered from his possession. Several other accused persons have previously been arrested from various states in connection with this case. According to the STF, 11 cases have been registered against Vivek Kumar at various police stations, including the Cyber Crime Police Station in Lucknow.
Officials stated that the investigation also revealed the gang had committed large-scale cyber fraud across various states in the country. The STF reported that 3,087 online complaints linked to this gang have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal so far. The arrested accused is being brought to Lucknow on transit remand, and further legal action is being taken.
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