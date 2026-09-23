ETV Bharat / bharat

UP STF Nabs Swindler Who Lured Investors Via Social Media To Spend Crores In Stocks & IPOs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a member of a gang from Dehradun that swindled crores of rupees by luring people via social media to invest in the stock market and IPOs. The arrested individual, Vivek Kumar Singh, is originally from Dehradun but was residing in Gurugram, Haryana, at the time of his arrest.

According to STF Additional SP Deepak Singh, gang members contacted people through Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Victims were added to WhatsApp groups after being shown fake advertisements promising stock market training. Subsequently, the gang would share fabricated screenshots in these groups — purportedly showing huge profits from stock market and IPO investments — to persuade people to invest.

Victims were made to download an app and open accounts on it. Initially, fake profits were displayed on the app's dashboard to gain the investors' trust. Money was then collected and deposited into various bank accounts. According to the STF, crores of rupees were collected from investors in this manner. Investigations revealed that the proceeds from the fraud were transferred to bank accounts opened in the names of shell companies. The funds were then converted into USDT (US Dollar Tether, a stablecoin) through a multi-layered process and routed to gang members based in Dubai.