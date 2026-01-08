ETV Bharat / bharat

UP SIR Completed: Lucknow Sees Highest Deletions; Final Claims Open Until Feb 6

Om Prakash

Hyderabad: Amid fears of disenfranchisement and the politics surrounding it, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 process has finally been completed in Uttar Pradesh.

On January 6, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa released the Draft Electoral Roll. However, this list is not yet final, because the Election Commission has given one month's time for objections and claims.

When was the last SIR held in UP?

According to the Election Commission of India, the last SIR in Uttar Pradesh was held in 2003. After almost 22 years, the voter list in Uttar Pradesh is being revised. The SIR process in 12 states, including Uttar Pradesh, started from 4 November 2025, which was to be completed on 4 December and the final list was to be released on 11 December. But during this time, there was a lot of uproar and commotion in UP.

Why was the SIR deadline extended?

During the SIR process, a number of Block Level Officers (BLOs) engaged by the ECI died by suicide, complaining about work pressure and many died of heart attacks. At the same time, the opposition accused the Yogi government of exploiting and pressuring the employees. The Election Commission listened to the growing opposition demands for an extension of the SIR deadlines to ease the pressure on BLOs and allow time for voters with discrepancies to gather their documents. Leaders of the opposition parties, including former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, strongly criticised the ECI for the death of the BLOs and demanded an extension of the deadline for completion of the SIR process. After this, the Election Commission has extended till 11 and then 26 December 2025. After this, the draft voter list was released on January 6, 2026.

What is the outcome in the Draft Voters’ list of UP?

In the draft voters’ list published on January 6, the names of 2.89 crore voters were deleted. It was 18.70 per cent of voters' names that were cut. According to the State Election Commission, there were 15,44,30,092 (15.44 crore) voters in the electoral roll on 27 October 2025. After completion of the SIR process, only 12,55,56,025 (81.30%) voters are left. The names of 28874067 (2.89 crore), i.e. 18.70 per cent of voters, have been removed in the draft list. Among them, 4623796 (2.99%), absent 7952190 (5.15%), completely transferred 12977427 (8.40%), 2547207 (1.65%) names have double entries and 773402 (.50%) names of voters have been deleted due to other reasons.

What is the district wise break-up of deletion of names?

The maximum number of deletions of names was recorded in Lucknow. According to the draft list, the names of 1200138 voters or 30.04 per cent of voters, were cut in Lucknow, the capital of UP. At the same time, the names of 9.95 per cent i.e. 95,447 voters have been removed in Mahoba. PM Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi recorded deletion of 5,73,203 names or 18.18%, 902148 (25.50%) in Kanpur, 1156305 (24.64%) in Prayagraj, 403369 (15.14%) in Gautam Budh Nagar, 818139 (28.8%) in Ghaziabad, 665635 (24.65) in Meerut. %), in Agra 836943 (23.25%), in Ayodhya 337542 (17.69%) names of voters have been cut from the list.