ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Polls 2027: BJP Finalises Election Strategy, Yogi Adityanath To Lead Campaign Charge

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath going to lead the party’s campaign in the poll-bound state.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the party will focus on organisational unity, the achievements of the ‘double-engine’ government and local issues. “The party leadership has conveyed a clear message that the election will be fought under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. BJP National President Nitin Nabin and state chief Pankaj Chaudhary have already made the position clear,” they said.

However, the party is likely to follow its old organisational tradition to decide the chief ministerial candidate at a Parliamentary Board meeting after an election victory.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP had already intensified preparations for all 403 seats. It had deployed constituency in-charges, conducted internal performance surveys, and reactivated booth-level networks besides rejuvenating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) units.

Sources said the BJP was also working to prevent differences between its central and state organisational units. “State in-charge Vinod Tawde is in regular contact with local leaders, while Home Minister Amit Shah has already held a three-hour meeting with the party’s core committee,” they said.

Shah is also expected to visit several districts of the state later this month or after Parliament’s winter session to discuss local issues and guide leaders.

'Modi’s Charm, Law & Order and Sanatan Pitch'

Among the most probable star campaigners for UP polls is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead an intensive campaign in the state. Before the official election announcement, he may address around 18 public meetings across the state, primarily through government-led events.

A party insider claimed that the BJP plans to make law and order a key election issue, comparing the situation under the Yogi government over the last 10 years with conditions during the Akhilesh Yadav-led administration.

“The welfare schemes for the poor announced or implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will also be widely promoted. The party will use data to highlight the Yogi government’s implementation of these programmes,” he said.