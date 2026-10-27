UP 'Passing Through Emergency Of Unemployment': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP After Report Says Students Selling Blood
Yadav said that the ruling BJP was "crushing the dreams of unemployed youth" saying youths will "write the dismissal letter for the BJP's rule".
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP accusing the ruling party of crushing the dreams of unemployed youth saying Uttar Pradesh was “passing through an emergency of unemployment and joblessness”.
The SP chief's reaction comes after an exclusive investigative report by the Bhaskar English over students allegedly selling their blood to meet their education expenses.
“Youth who once shed their blood for the freedom of the nation; are now compelled to shed their blood due to unemployment. The BJP has crushed the dreams of the country's youth. UP is passing through an emergency of unemployment and joblessness. Now, these very youths will write the dismissal letter for the BJP's rule,” Yadav wrote in a post on X while reacting to the report.
कभी देश की आज़ादी के लिए अपना ख़ून देने वाले युवा; अब बेरोज़गारी की वजह से अपना ख़ून देने को मजबूर हैं। भाजपा ने देश के नौजवानों के ख्वाबों को कुचल दिया है। उप्र बेरोज़गारी-बेकारी के आपातकाल से गुज़र रहा है। अब यही युवा भाजपा के शासन का निष्कासन पत्र लिखेंगे। https://t.co/y0nZxSiaPg— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 27, 2026
The Bhaskar English report, which investigated students preparing for medical entrance NEET and SSC in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, found that students were being forced to sell their blood to pay for their education.
According to the report, to raise money, some students sell their blood twice a month, while others do so as many as four times.
One of the students whose father is a farmer, told the Bhaskar English reporters, who went undercover posing as relatives of patients, that they do not own enough land to cover all the household expenses through farming.
“So, we manage our education expenses ourselves. Sometimes, we even send the money we earn by selling our blood to our village,” the student said.
Another student, whose farmer too is a farmer, said that farming earns them just enough to get by saying he had to sell his blood as he had not been able to pay his hostel fees for two months.
“I kept thinking that if I lost my place to stay, how would I continue my studies? That is what brought me to the blood bank,” he said.
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