ETV Bharat / bharat

UP 'Passing Through Emergency Of Unemployment': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP After Report Says Students Selling Blood

A file photo of Akhilesh Yadav ( PTI )

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP accusing the ruling party of crushing the dreams of unemployed youth saying Uttar Pradesh was “passing through an emergency of unemployment and joblessness”.

The SP chief's reaction comes after an exclusive investigative report by the Bhaskar English over students allegedly selling their blood to meet their education expenses.

“Youth who once shed their blood for the freedom of the nation; are now compelled to shed their blood due to unemployment. The BJP has crushed the dreams of the country's youth. UP is passing through an emergency of unemployment and joblessness. Now, these very youths will write the dismissal letter for the BJP's rule,” Yadav wrote in a post on X while reacting to the report. The Bhaskar English report, which investigated students preparing for medical entrance NEET and SSC in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, found that students were being forced to sell their blood to pay for their education. According to the report, to raise money, some students sell their blood twice a month, while others do so as many as four times.