ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: MP-MLA Court Sets October 26 For Verdict In 2018 Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

Sultanpur: An MP-MLA court on Tuesday fixed October 26 to pronounce the verdict in the defamation case against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his alleged objectionable remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah in 2018.

According to lawyers representing both sides, Rahul Gandhi will have to appear before the court in person on the day of the verdict. Rahul Gandhi’s counsel, Kashi Shukla, said the court had heard arguments from both sides before fixing October 26 as the date for its decision. He said Gandhi would remain present in court in accordance with the legal process.

Santosh Pandey, counsel for complainant and BJP leader Vijay Mishra, said the prosecution had completed its argument. The defence had submitted written arguments, to which the complainant’s side had filed a response, he said. Pandey added that the court had fixed the date for the verdict and that Gandhi’ personal appearance would be required. He also said the process for compliance with Section 437A of the Code of Criminal Procedure would have to be completed.

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Rahul Gandhi against Amit Shah, then BJP national president and now Union Home Minister, in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018. Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of a district cooperative bank and a BJP leader, filed a defamation complaint before the court on August 4, 2018.