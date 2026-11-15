ETV Bharat / bharat

How A UP Man Obtained Three Passports Using Fake Documents

The accused, identified as Brijesh Kumar, a resident of the Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, was arrested after immigration officials detected the alleged fraud during a routine check. He had arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Bangkok, Thailand, on an IndiGo flight on Friday at around 11.35 AM.

During immigration verification, officials found that Kumar had obtained three valid Indian passports from the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow using different names and dates of birth. The passports were issued in the names of Dalbir Yadav, Brijesh Kumar and Brijesh Prasad. Their respective passport numbers were P8634532, S6746689 and W5097587. The dates of birth mentioned in the documents were January 14, 1988, January 1, 1992, and August 8, 1972, respectively.

Investigations revealed that all three passports carried the same residential address. A check of his travel history showed that he travelled to Thailand in 2017 using the passport issued in Dalbir Yadav's name. He also travelled to Thailand in 2023 using the passport issued in the name of Brijesh Prasad. Since 2019, he had also made multiple foreign trips using the passport issued in the name of Brijesh Kumar.