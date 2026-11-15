How A UP Man Obtained Three Passports Using Fake Documents
Immigration officials uncovered the alleged passport fraud after finding that the accused had used three identities to obtain Indian passports and travel abroad multiple times.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar for allegedly obtaining three Indian passports using fake documents and travelling abroad under different identities.
The accused, identified as Brijesh Kumar, a resident of the Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, was arrested after immigration officials detected the alleged fraud during a routine check. He had arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Bangkok, Thailand, on an IndiGo flight on Friday at around 11.35 AM.
During immigration verification, officials found that Kumar had obtained three valid Indian passports from the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow using different names and dates of birth. The passports were issued in the names of Dalbir Yadav, Brijesh Kumar and Brijesh Prasad. Their respective passport numbers were P8634532, S6746689 and W5097587. The dates of birth mentioned in the documents were January 14, 1988, January 1, 1992, and August 8, 1972, respectively.
Investigations revealed that all three passports carried the same residential address. A check of his travel history showed that he travelled to Thailand in 2017 using the passport issued in Dalbir Yadav's name. He also travelled to Thailand in 2023 using the passport issued in the name of Brijesh Prasad. Since 2019, he had also made multiple foreign trips using the passport issued in the name of Brijesh Kumar.
During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to obtaining the three passports through two agents by submitting forged documents. He also admitted to using them for travelling abroad on different occasions. Police said Kumar currently had only one of the three passports, bearing the number S6746689, in his possession. The other two passports were kept elsewhere and are yet to be recovered.
The police seized one Indian passport, four mobile phones, Rs 6,500 in cash and Thai currency from his possession.
Based on a written complaint filed by Gyanendra Padhi of the airport immigration check post, the Airport police registered a case (No. 505/2026) and began an investigation. Kumar was produced before a court on Saturday night. After his bail plea was rejected, he was sent to judicial custody.
Police are now trying to trace the two agents allegedly involved in arranging the passports and recover the remaining two documents. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the passport fraud.
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