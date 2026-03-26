ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Leopard Sterilisation Plans Underway To Reduce Man-Animal Conflicts In Rural Areas

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department is considering implementing a leopard sterilisation drive modeled after Maharashtra, in light of a rapid rise in the leopard population in the state, leading to increasing man-animal conflicts. Several regions in the state, especially districts like Bijnor, have reported being severely affected by the menace posed by leopards. In addition to sterilisation, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is also planning to develop leopard safaris in Gonda and Etawah, where captured leopards can be housed.

It is worth noting that Maharashtra has currently been granted permission to conduct sterilisation trials only on five leopards. Meanwhile, preparations are now underway to conduct a trial in UP as well. If it proves to be a success, the campaign will be launched in Bijnor district — where leopards have grown in numbers in the sugarcane fields, causing concern — and then elsewhere in the state affected by the leopard menace.

Leopard Population: India, UP

Currently, India's total leopard population stands at 13,874 and rising. In UP, it is now 275. Just three years ago, it was a mere 92. It is this rapid growth in the leopard population that has led to an escalation in conflicts between humans and leopards.

Over the past year, leopard attacks have resulted in the deaths of dozens of people across Bijnor, Bahraich, Lakhimpur, and Sitapur, while a large number of individuals have been left injured.