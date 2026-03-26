UP Leopard Sterilisation Plans Underway To Reduce Man-Animal Conflicts In Rural Areas
UP's leopard population has shot up from 92 three years ago to 275 now, leading to dozens of deaths from leopard attacks last year.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department is considering implementing a leopard sterilisation drive modeled after Maharashtra, in light of a rapid rise in the leopard population in the state, leading to increasing man-animal conflicts. Several regions in the state, especially districts like Bijnor, have reported being severely affected by the menace posed by leopards. In addition to sterilisation, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is also planning to develop leopard safaris in Gonda and Etawah, where captured leopards can be housed.
It is worth noting that Maharashtra has currently been granted permission to conduct sterilisation trials only on five leopards. Meanwhile, preparations are now underway to conduct a trial in UP as well. If it proves to be a success, the campaign will be launched in Bijnor district — where leopards have grown in numbers in the sugarcane fields, causing concern — and then elsewhere in the state affected by the leopard menace.
Leopard Population: India, UP
Currently, India's total leopard population stands at 13,874 and rising. In UP, it is now 275. Just three years ago, it was a mere 92. It is this rapid growth in the leopard population that has led to an escalation in conflicts between humans and leopards.
Over the past year, leopard attacks have resulted in the deaths of dozens of people across Bijnor, Bahraich, Lakhimpur, and Sitapur, while a large number of individuals have been left injured.
The primary objective of the sterilisation drive is to regulate the reproductive rate of these big cats. According to Forest Department officials, under the drive, wild leopards will be captured, sterilised, and released back into their natural habitats.
How The Sterilisation Will Be Conducted
The initiative will replicate India's first leopard sterilisation project, launched in Junnar, Maharashtra. Forest Department officials said modern techniques will be employed for the procedure. For female leopards, 'immuno-contraception' — a method that renders them infertile without altering their natural behaviour — may be deployed.
The target is to sterilise 75 per cent of the leopard population in five years, to be carried out by a team of wildlife experts using laparoscopy.
The head of the UP Forest Department said, "Scientifically speaking, sterilisation has previously been carried out only on monkeys in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Regarding leopards, the Maharashtra government had recently submitted a proposal via the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, to the Indian government, and received permission to sterilise five of these big cats. We are currently monitoring the outcome to find out the success rate of this initiative, for which, we have established contact with the Maharashtra government. In addition, we are seeking permission from the Indian government to conduct a trial run on a single leopard. Subsequent steps will be undertaken only if the results of this trial prove successful."