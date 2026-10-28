ETV Bharat / bharat

UP MLC Polls 2026 Result: BJP Wins 4 Seats, SP Secures Varanasi-Agra Teachers' Constituencies

Lucknow: The BJP has won four of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats while the Samajwadi Party has registered victories on key Varanasi and Agra seats as counting was underway in the remaining constituencies on Wednesday.

The BJP won Meerut Graduates' constituency, Meerut Teachers' constituency, Lucknow Teachers' constituency, and Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituency, while SP secured wins in Varanasi Teachers' constituency and Agra Teachers' constituency.

The BJP retained the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' seat, with its candidate Hari Singh Dhillon defeating SP nominee Danish Akhtar by 17,676 votes.

Returning Officer and Commissioner of the Bareilly division, Shambhu Kumar, handed over the certificate of election to Dhillon late Tuesday night. Kumar said that at the end of all five rounds of counting, Dhillon had received a total of 21,672 votes and Akhtar had secured 3,996 votes.

The BJP won both the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Meerut.

According to an official, BJP candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal (Meerut Graduates' constituency) and Shri Chand Sharma (Meerut Teachers' constituency) were declared winners. Certificates of election have been handed over to them.

SP’s sitting MLC Lal Bihari Yadav retained the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency, defeating BJP candidate Pramod Mishra by approximately 4,900 votes. In the Agra Teachers’ constituency, SP candidate Akash Agrawal emerged victorious, defeating BJP candidate Hari Kishore Tiwari.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the administration issue Agrawal the certificate of election immediately.

Akhilesh Yadav also shared a video on X in which Agrawal is seen wearing a torn kurta, while his supporters allege that he was assaulted.

"Let the BJP explain how the treatment meted out by its people to SP MLC candidate, Dr. Akash Agrawal, who is winning from Agra, can be justified," he said.