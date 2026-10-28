UP MLC Polls 2026 Result: BJP Wins 4 Seats, SP Secures Varanasi-Agra Teachers' Constituencies
SP's sitting MLC Lal Bihari Yadav retained the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency, defeating BJP candidate Pramod Mishra by approximately 4,900 votes.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Lucknow: The BJP has won four of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats while the Samajwadi Party has registered victories on key Varanasi and Agra seats as counting was underway in the remaining constituencies on Wednesday.
The BJP won Meerut Graduates' constituency, Meerut Teachers' constituency, Lucknow Teachers' constituency, and Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituency, while SP secured wins in Varanasi Teachers' constituency and Agra Teachers' constituency.
The BJP retained the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' seat, with its candidate Hari Singh Dhillon defeating SP nominee Danish Akhtar by 17,676 votes.
Returning Officer and Commissioner of the Bareilly division, Shambhu Kumar, handed over the certificate of election to Dhillon late Tuesday night. Kumar said that at the end of all five rounds of counting, Dhillon had received a total of 21,672 votes and Akhtar had secured 3,996 votes.
The BJP won both the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Meerut.
According to an official, BJP candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal (Meerut Graduates' constituency) and Shri Chand Sharma (Meerut Teachers' constituency) were declared winners. Certificates of election have been handed over to them.
SP’s sitting MLC Lal Bihari Yadav retained the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency, defeating BJP candidate Pramod Mishra by approximately 4,900 votes. In the Agra Teachers’ constituency, SP candidate Akash Agrawal emerged victorious, defeating BJP candidate Hari Kishore Tiwari.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the administration issue Agrawal the certificate of election immediately.
Akhilesh Yadav also shared a video on X in which Agrawal is seen wearing a torn kurta, while his supporters allege that he was assaulted.
"Let the BJP explain how the treatment meted out by its people to SP MLC candidate, Dr. Akash Agrawal, who is winning from Agra, can be justified," he said.
अब भाजपा ख़ुद ही बताए कि आगरा से जीतते हुए सपा के एमएलसी प्रत्याशी डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल जी के साथ उसके लोगों द्वारा किया गया यह व्यवहार कितना जायज़ है। प्रशासन डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल जी को जीत का प्रमाणपत्र तुरंत दे। चुनाव आयोग सोते से जागे और प्रशासन भी। माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय और महामहिम राष्ट्रपति महोदया भी तत्काल संज्ञान लें। अब तो हम खुलकर कहेंगे कि ‘PDA’ में ‘A’ का मतलब अब तो ‘अग्रवाल’ भी है। आज जब समस्त अग्रवाल समाज जीत के समाचार के लिए जाग रहा है, ऐसे में डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल जी के साथ हुए ऐसे अमानवीय व्यवहार और हिंसा के ऐसे वीडियो को देखकर संपूर्ण समाज बेहद आक्रोशित हो उठा है। अब तो अग्रवाल समाज भी समझ गया है कि सच में ‘भाजपा किसी की सगी नहीं है!’— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 27, 2026
The former chief minister urged the Election Commission, the Supreme Court and the President to immediately take cognisance of the matter.
Akhilesh Yadav said the entire society is deeply outraged by such "inhumane treatment" and "violence" against Agrawal.
"Even the Agrawal community has now realised that in truth, the BJP is no one's ally," he claimed. After the fifth round of counting for the Allahabad-Jhansi division Graduates' seat election, SP's Mansingh Yadav had secured 27,157 votes as against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashok Rathore's 7,648 votes.
In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division Teachers' constituency, BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi was leading with 466 votes against his nearest rival, Independent candidate Rajiv Yadav, after the final round of counting.
Tripathi received 11,881 votes, while Rajiv Yadav received 11,415. SP's Sanjayan Tripathi stood third with 8,301 votes.
During the counting for this seat, disputes arose regarding the margin of votes and the procedures followed. Candidates raised objections after 52 more votes were found in a ballot box from a booth in Mau than what was recorded in the official data.
Additional Commissioner of Ayodhya Ajay Saini was removed following a complaint from a candidate.
The administration said the counting process is being conducted in accordance with the rules. The voting for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial elections was held on Friday (October 23) across 2,697 polling stations, recording an overall voter turnout of 55.24%.
Coming ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the MLC polls are being seen as a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition SP.
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