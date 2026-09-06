ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Connection To MP Hooch Tragedy: Produced In Lalitpur, Sold In Sagar

Sagar: An Uttar Pradesh connection has emerged in the hooch tragedy that has claimed 16 lives so far in the Banda area of ​​Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. Preliminary police investigations reveal that the toxic liquor was being supplied from the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A gang selling counterfeit liquor at low prices was active in the area.

According to the Sagar police, smugglers dealing in illegal and counterfeit liquor were recently apprehended in Lalitpur, UP. During rigorous interrogation, the accused revealed that liquor manufactured in Lalitpur was being distributed in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The counterfeit liquor was being sold at low prices, particularly in the Banda area and surrounding villages. This revelation has raised a question: Why was no action taken in Sagar regarding the spurious liquor despite the information obtained from the smugglers?

Interrogation by the Lalitpur police revealed that the accused — Ravi Lakhera, his wife Shivani Lakhera, and two others — were manufacturing the spurious liquor. They used wrappers and caps that mimicked genuine liquor brands and even created counterfeit QR codes to affix onto the bottles.