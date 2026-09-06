UP Connection To MP Hooch Tragedy: Produced In Lalitpur, Sold In Sagar
According to Sagar police, smugglers dealing in illegal liquor were recently apprehended in Lalitpur, UP; the counterfeit liquor was being sold in the Banda area.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Sagar: An Uttar Pradesh connection has emerged in the hooch tragedy that has claimed 16 lives so far in the Banda area of Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. Preliminary police investigations reveal that the toxic liquor was being supplied from the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A gang selling counterfeit liquor at low prices was active in the area.
According to the Sagar police, smugglers dealing in illegal and counterfeit liquor were recently apprehended in Lalitpur, UP. During rigorous interrogation, the accused revealed that liquor manufactured in Lalitpur was being distributed in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The counterfeit liquor was being sold at low prices, particularly in the Banda area and surrounding villages. This revelation has raised a question: Why was no action taken in Sagar regarding the spurious liquor despite the information obtained from the smugglers?
मध्य प्रदेश सरकार जहरीली शराब कारोबार को सरकारी संरक्षण देती है! इस पुराने सवाल का नया जवाब #सागर ने फिर से दे दिया है!— Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) September 6, 2026
📍ग्वालियर | @DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/7YWOmNOVz1
Interrogation by the Lalitpur police revealed that the accused — Ravi Lakhera, his wife Shivani Lakhera, and two others — were manufacturing the spurious liquor. They used wrappers and caps that mimicked genuine liquor brands and even created counterfeit QR codes to affix onto the bottles.
To avoid suspicion, the smugglers used vehicles that would not easily attract attention; even motorcycles were used for the operation. The counterfeit liquor was packed into bags and distributed across several villages, including Banda in Sagar. Investigations so far indicate that the liquor was being sold in Banda village, as well as in Barodiya, Googra Khurd, and Baraj. The highest number of fatalities is reported from the Banda-Baraj area.
VIDEO | Mandsaur: On Sagar hooch tragedy, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda (@JagdishDevdaBJP ) says, " some people have died after consuming toxic liquor in banda in sagar district. i have just spoken to the superintendent of police and other senior officials… pic.twitter.com/hGkPXlG6iu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026
Meanwhile, the rising death toll finally spurred the Sagar district Excise Department into action. Following the incident, excise teams launched raids at various locations.
Speaking on the deaths in Sagar, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda stated, "Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the spurious liquor case."
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "I have issued necessary instructions to officials regarding the unfortunate incident involving toxic liquor in Sagar. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. The government will not tolerate such incidents under any circumstances."
Commenting on the deaths caused by toxic liquor in Banda, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "The Madhya Pradesh government provides state patronage to the toxic liquor trade! Sagar has once again provided a fresh answer to this old question."
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