ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother Passes Away

Savitri Devi was a homemaker and resided in Panchur village, located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Her health had deteriorated on several occasions over the past few months, during which time UP CM Yogi Adityanath had visited her in the hospital.