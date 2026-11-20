Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother Passes Away
Savitri Devi was a homemaker and resided in Panchur village, located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his mother Savitri Devi (File.ETV Bharat)
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away on Friday morning. Mahendra, the chief minister's brother, confirmed the death in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat.
Savitri Devi was a homemaker and resided in Panchur village, located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Her health had deteriorated on several occasions over the past few months, during which time UP CM Yogi Adityanath had visited her in the hospital.