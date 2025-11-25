ETV Bharat / bharat

Today Is The beginning Of 'New Era' Of Our Country: UP CM Yogi Adityanath At Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the saffron flag hoisted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the beginning of a "new era" for the country and not merely the 'Poornaahuti' of a 'Yagya', asserting that the grand shrine in Ayodhya stands as a "symbol of the faith" and "self-respect of 140 crore Indians".

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony, the CM recalled the long struggle associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said there was only one slogan prevalent, 'Ram Lalla hum aayenge. Mandir wahin banayenge. Lathi goli khayenge, mandir wahin banayenge'.

Yogi Adityanath also described the temple as a living testament to national pride and devotion.

"This grand temple is the symbol of 140 crore Indians' faith and self-respect. I congratulate all the 'karma yogis' who sacrificed themselves for this. This flag is the proof that the light of Dharma is immortal and the principles of Ram Rajya are timeless... When PM Modi became the prime minister in 2014, the faith that rose in the hearts of crores of Indians is now symbolised as this grand Ram Temple. This saffron flag symbolises Dharma, integrity, truth, justice and 'Rashtra Dharma'," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.