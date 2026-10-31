ETV Bharat / bharat

UP CEO Orders Deactivation Of ECINET Portal Login IDs Over Misuse Of Operator Credentials In Pilibhit

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office on Saturday directed district election officers (DEOs) across the state to immediately deactivate the ECINET portal login IDs assigned to computer assistants stationed at voter registration centres (VRCs).

The CEO's directive comes in the wake of alleged misuse of operator credentials in Pilibhit district. A probe revealed that 13,779 forms were erroneously entered on the ECINET platform between May 31 and August 29 this year in the district of which 10,470 forms had been approved.

The CEO office, in a press release said, "In response to complaints and information received from Pilibhit district regarding the misuse of login IDs provided to computer assistants (voter registration center operators) on the ECINET portal, all District Election Officers in the state have been directed to immediately deactivate (Inactive / Disable) the login IDs of computer assistants (voter registration center operators) in the electoral registration officer offices within their districts".

It stated that district election officers are required to instruct all electoral registration officers (EROs) in their districts to ensure immediate necessary action. "The login IDs of operators at voter registration centres functioning in all Assembly constituencies under the district will be deactivated, so that no operator at any voter registration center can perform any activity on the ECINET portal through their login ID", the release stated.

The release further said, "After all login IDs are deactivated, confirmation of this will be obtained from the concerned electoral registration officer. District election officers will personally verify the action taken in all assembly constituencies and ensure that a compliance report is immediately provided to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office".