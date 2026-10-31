UP CEO Orders Deactivation Of ECINET Portal Login IDs Over Misuse Of Operator Credentials In Pilibhit
A probe revealed that 13,779 forms were erroneously entered on the ECINET platform between May 31 and August 29 this year in the district.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office on Saturday directed district election officers (DEOs) across the state to immediately deactivate the ECINET portal login IDs assigned to computer assistants stationed at voter registration centres (VRCs).
The CEO's directive comes in the wake of alleged misuse of operator credentials in Pilibhit district. A probe revealed that 13,779 forms were erroneously entered on the ECINET platform between May 31 and August 29 this year in the district of which 10,470 forms had been approved.
The CEO office, in a press release said, "In response to complaints and information received from Pilibhit district regarding the misuse of login IDs provided to computer assistants (voter registration center operators) on the ECINET portal, all District Election Officers in the state have been directed to immediately deactivate (Inactive / Disable) the login IDs of computer assistants (voter registration center operators) in the electoral registration officer offices within their districts".
कार्यालय मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी, उत्तर प्रदेश (प्रेस विज्ञप्ति) *ECINET पोर्टल पर ईआरओ ऑफिस के कम्प्यूटर सहायकों (मतदाता पंजीकरण केंद्र के ऑपरेटर) की लॉग-इन आईडी को तत्काल प्रभाव से निष्क्रिय करने के जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को निर्देश* *कम्प्यूटर सहायकों के लॉग-इन आईडी निष्क्रिय किए जाने की ईआरओ करेंगे पुष्टि* *विधान सभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र, 127-पीलीभीत प्रकरण में संलिप्त कम्प्यूटर सहायक की तत्काल सेवा समाप्ति के दिए गए निर्देश* लखनऊ, 31 अक्टूबर, 2026 ECINET पोर्टल पर कम्प्यूटर सहायकों (मतदाता पंजीकरण केंद्र के ऑपरेटर) को उपलब्ध कराई गई लॉग-इन आईडी के दुरुपयोग के संबंध में जनपद पीलीभीत से प्राप्त शिकायत एवं सूचनाओं को गंभीरता से लेते हुए प्रदेश के समस्त जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को जनपद में निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी कार्यालय के कम्प्यूटर सहायकों (मतदाता पंजीकरण केंद्र के ऑपरेटर) की लॉग-इन आईडी तत्काल प्रभाव से निष्क्रिय (Inactive / Disable) कराने के निर्देश दिए गये हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अपने जनपद के समस्त निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारियों (EROS) को तत्काल आवश्यक कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करने के लिए निर्देशित करेंगे । जनपद के अंतर्गत सभी विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में कार्यरत मतदाता पंजीकरण केंद्र के ऑपरेटर की लॉग-इन आईडी निष्क्रिय कराई जाएगी , ताकि किसी भी मतदाता पंजीकरण केंद्र के ऑपरेटर अपनी लॉग-इन आईडी के माध्यम से ECINET पोर्टल पर किसी प्रकार की गतिविधि न कर सकें। सभी लॉग-इन आईडी निष्क्रिय किए जाने के उपरांत संबंधित निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी से इसकी पुष्टि प्राप्त की जाएगी । जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी स्वयं समस्त विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में की गई कार्रवाई का सत्यापन करते हुए अनुपालन आख्या तत्काल मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगें। विधान सभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र, 127-पीलीभीत के प्रकरण में संलिप्त कम्प्यूटर सहायक (आउटसोर्स) की तत्काल सेवा समाप्ति का निर्देश संबंधित फर्म को दे दिया गया है। मतदाता सूची से संबंधित कार्यों की शुचिता, सुरक्षा एवं पारदर्शिता बनाए रखने के दृष्टिगत इन निर्देशों का सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता पर तत्काल अनुपालन सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा । इस कार्य में किसी भी प्रकार की शिथिलता स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी। @ECISVEEP @ANI @ians_india @PTI_News @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts— CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) October 31, 2026
It stated that district election officers are required to instruct all electoral registration officers (EROs) in their districts to ensure immediate necessary action. "The login IDs of operators at voter registration centres functioning in all Assembly constituencies under the district will be deactivated, so that no operator at any voter registration center can perform any activity on the ECINET portal through their login ID", the release stated.
The release further said, "After all login IDs are deactivated, confirmation of this will be obtained from the concerned electoral registration officer. District election officers will personally verify the action taken in all assembly constituencies and ensure that a compliance report is immediately provided to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office".
The office said the concerned firm has been directed to immediately terminate the service of the involved outsourced computer assistant in the case of Pilibhit Assembly constituency.
"To maintain the integrity, security, and transparency of tasks related to the electoral roll, strict and immediate compliance with these directives will be ensured at the highest priority. No laxity of any kind will be tolerated in this matter," the release added.
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