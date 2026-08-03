ETV Bharat / bharat

UP, Bihar Carry Twice Gujarat's Debt; TN Has Highest Debt, Delhi Has Lower Borrowings

New Delhi: The rapidly-growing Indian economy, which is already the sixth-largest in the world in terms of nominal GDP, is fast on track to become the third-largest. States play a crucial role in propelling the Indian economy to the top, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat making the most significant contributions.

In this series, ETV Bharat explores the financial status of the states: The size of their economies, their debts, and their revenue generation compared to their expenditures.

Which state has the highest debt?

India's most indebted state is identified based on two distinct criteria: Total outstanding debt and the debt-to-GSDP ratio. In terms of total outstanding debt, Tamil Nadu is at the top, with an outstanding debt of approximately Rs 9.6 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh ranks second with Rs 8.6 lakh crore in debt, and Maharashtra is third, with Rs 8.1 lakh crore in outstanding debt.

When a state's debt is measured against its total income (Gross State Domestic Product or GSDP), data from the CAG and recent economic reports indicate that states like Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have the highest debt-to-GSDP ratios. Among major states, Punjab tops the list at 46.9 per cent, while among certain hilly and Northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a ratio of 59.8 per cent and Nagaland 47 per cent. Due to their location in the Northeast or in the hills, these areas witness limited economic activity, resulting in the highest such ratios in the country.

Punjab's debt — reaching approximately 46.9 per cent of its total GSDP — indicates that the state spends a significant portion of its revenue on servicing interest for past loans. It is followed by West Bengal (40 per cent) and Bihar (37.3 per cent). These states are under the pressure of heavy debt relative to their GDP. In contrast, major states like Gujarat and Maharashtra have robust economies, resulting in much lower debt-to-GSDP ratios.

What is the debt limit for states?

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act — enacted in 2003 and implemented in July 2004 — set annual reduction targets for fiscal indicators. Under this Act, states are subject to a specific borrowing limit, based on the fiscal deficit as a percentage of the GSDP. According to the rules set by the Central government and the Finance Commission, the standard fiscal deficit limit for states is fixed at 3 per cent of the GSDP, but they are permitted a fiscal deficit of up to 3.5 per cent of the GSDP upon fulfilling specific conditions and power sector reforms.

Similarly, the revenue deficit was to be reduced by 0.5 per cent of GDP each year and eliminated entirely by 2008-09.

According to the rules set by the Central government and the Finance Commission, the standard fiscal deficit limit for states is fixed at 3 per cent of GSDP. However, states are permitted a fiscal deficit of up to 3.5 per cent of GSDP, upon fulfilling conditions related to power sector reforms. According to a CAG report, rising committed expenditures — salaries, pensions, and interest payments — place pressure on the fiscal balance of many states.

The top reason for states running a high debt is excessive spending on subsidies, cash transfers, and freebie schemes. A significant portion of the relevant state's expenditure goes towards employee salaries, pensions, and interest payments on past loans.

Other reasons include limited possibility for generating tax revenue following the implementation of the GST regime; heavy borrowing for health and relief operations during the COVID-19 pandemic; and rising interest costs on market borrowings.

How states manage liabilities and access loans

India's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) functions as an interim operational unit under the Department of Economic Affairs (Ministry of Finance). It comprehensively manages the Central government's domestic and external liabilities and provides advisory services on such matters for a fee. Essentially, the PDMA acts as an investment or merchant banker for the Union government. It manages the issuance and trading of government securities, advises on and manages the Central government's contingent liabilities, and handles cash management — including the issuance and redemption of short-term securities and providing advice on cash management.

The Constitution of India empowers the executive branch of the government to borrow against the security of the Consolidated Fund of India. The Reserve Bank of India implements borrowing programmes as an agent for the government (both Central and state). It derives the necessary legal authority for debt management from Section 21 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. While managing the Central government's public debt is the RBI's responsibility, it manages the public debt of various state governments as well, under specific agreements.

How states can keep debt under control

States with lower debt levels have managed it through balanced budget rules, rigorous debt-repayment planning, and strict expenditure controls. States manage debt by controlling finances through legal frameworks, fiscal rules, and partnerships with the Central bank. They balance budgets using borrowing limits, bond auctions, and cash-flow management. States control debt through fiscal rules by setting strict numerical limits on borrowing, spending, and deficits.

An analysis of trends in fund allocation for welfare schemes — based on state budgets and CAG reports — reveals that freebies in the education and health sectors have a statistically significant and positive impact on social sector spending. In other words, populist measures often lead to increased budget allocations in these areas. Alongside persistent fiscal deficits and rising debt burdens, the share of freebies is also increasing, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of such policies.

While freebies may boost social spending and yield electoral gains in the short term, they risk undermining fiscal stability if not backed by robust revenue generation and a targeted welfare framework.

Now, let us look at the states.

Bihar

Debt: The total debt figure stood at Rs 2,68,613 crore in FY2024-25 and rose to Rs 3,74,133.50 crore (Rs 3.74 lakh crore) in FY2025-26, representing 37.72 per cent of the GSDP. It is projected to exceed Rs 4,47,034 crore (Rs 4.47 lakh crore) in FY2026-27. While Bihar's fiscal deficit is expected to rise compared to the previous year, the state's growth rate has also increased. The fiscal deficit, which was Rs 3,27,128 crore in 2025-26, is projected to be Rs 39,111.80 crore in 2026-27. In terms of growth rate, it rose from 13.1 per cent in 2024-25 to 14.9 per cent in 2025-26.

Revenue: Bihar ranks third in India in terms of population, 12th in terms of geographical area, and 10th in terms of budget size. For FY2026-27, the state's total budget has been set at Rs 3,47,589.76 crore (Rs 3.47 lakh crore). Its total income is estimated to be Rs 3,47,752.61 crore (Rs 3.47 lakh crore). Key revenue-generating sectors for the state include commercial taxes (Rs 50,000 crore), stamp duty and registration (Rs 10,000 crore), transport tax (Rs 5,000 crore), land revenue (Rs 800 crore), and non-tax revenue (Rs 9,402.99 crore).

Expenditure: Bihar's total expenditure closely aligns with its revenue. The state allocates the largest portions of its budget to education (Rs 68,216.95 crore), rural development (Rs 23,701.18 crore), health (Rs 21,270.40 crore), and police and law & order (Rs 20,132.87 crore). Additionally, Rs 18,737.06 crore is spent on electricity.

Freebies: Bihar spends Rs 13,202.38 crore on welfare schemes. A substantial amount is spent on 'freebie' schemes or amenities: Approximately Rs 23,000 crore on free electricity, Rs 20,000 crore on women's employment initiatives, and around Rs 16,000 crore on pension schemes. Bihar's debt exceeds Rs 4.47 lakh crore.

Jharkhand

Debt: Jharkhand presents a mixed financial picture. While the state's debt ratio is showing year-on-year improvement, the total debt burden continues to rise. Outstanding debt stood at Rs 84,779 crore in FY 2024–25 and is projected to reach approximately Rs 1.33 lakh crore by FY 2026–27, implying a per capita debt of around Rs 35,000.