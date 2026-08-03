UP, Bihar Carry Twice Gujarat's Debt; TN Has Highest Debt, Delhi Has Lower Borrowings
Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab are the biggest borrowers relative to their GSDP. Here's a special analysis of the financial health of the states.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The rapidly-growing Indian economy, which is already the sixth-largest in the world in terms of nominal GDP, is fast on track to become the third-largest. States play a crucial role in propelling the Indian economy to the top, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat making the most significant contributions.
In this series, ETV Bharat explores the financial status of the states: The size of their economies, their debts, and their revenue generation compared to their expenditures.
Which state has the highest debt?
India's most indebted state is identified based on two distinct criteria: Total outstanding debt and the debt-to-GSDP ratio. In terms of total outstanding debt, Tamil Nadu is at the top, with an outstanding debt of approximately Rs 9.6 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh ranks second with Rs 8.6 lakh crore in debt, and Maharashtra is third, with Rs 8.1 lakh crore in outstanding debt.
When a state's debt is measured against its total income (Gross State Domestic Product or GSDP), data from the CAG and recent economic reports indicate that states like Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh have the highest debt-to-GSDP ratios. Among major states, Punjab tops the list at 46.9 per cent, while among certain hilly and Northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a ratio of 59.8 per cent and Nagaland 47 per cent. Due to their location in the Northeast or in the hills, these areas witness limited economic activity, resulting in the highest such ratios in the country.
Punjab's debt — reaching approximately 46.9 per cent of its total GSDP — indicates that the state spends a significant portion of its revenue on servicing interest for past loans. It is followed by West Bengal (40 per cent) and Bihar (37.3 per cent). These states are under the pressure of heavy debt relative to their GDP. In contrast, major states like Gujarat and Maharashtra have robust economies, resulting in much lower debt-to-GSDP ratios.
What is the debt limit for states?
The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act — enacted in 2003 and implemented in July 2004 — set annual reduction targets for fiscal indicators. Under this Act, states are subject to a specific borrowing limit, based on the fiscal deficit as a percentage of the GSDP. According to the rules set by the Central government and the Finance Commission, the standard fiscal deficit limit for states is fixed at 3 per cent of the GSDP, but they are permitted a fiscal deficit of up to 3.5 per cent of the GSDP upon fulfilling specific conditions and power sector reforms.
Similarly, the revenue deficit was to be reduced by 0.5 per cent of GDP each year and eliminated entirely by 2008-09.
According to the rules set by the Central government and the Finance Commission, the standard fiscal deficit limit for states is fixed at 3 per cent of GSDP. However, states are permitted a fiscal deficit of up to 3.5 per cent of GSDP, upon fulfilling conditions related to power sector reforms. According to a CAG report, rising committed expenditures — salaries, pensions, and interest payments — place pressure on the fiscal balance of many states.
The top reason for states running a high debt is excessive spending on subsidies, cash transfers, and freebie schemes. A significant portion of the relevant state's expenditure goes towards employee salaries, pensions, and interest payments on past loans.
Other reasons include limited possibility for generating tax revenue following the implementation of the GST regime; heavy borrowing for health and relief operations during the COVID-19 pandemic; and rising interest costs on market borrowings.
How states manage liabilities and access loans
India's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) functions as an interim operational unit under the Department of Economic Affairs (Ministry of Finance). It comprehensively manages the Central government's domestic and external liabilities and provides advisory services on such matters for a fee. Essentially, the PDMA acts as an investment or merchant banker for the Union government. It manages the issuance and trading of government securities, advises on and manages the Central government's contingent liabilities, and handles cash management — including the issuance and redemption of short-term securities and providing advice on cash management.
The Constitution of India empowers the executive branch of the government to borrow against the security of the Consolidated Fund of India. The Reserve Bank of India implements borrowing programmes as an agent for the government (both Central and state). It derives the necessary legal authority for debt management from Section 21 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. While managing the Central government's public debt is the RBI's responsibility, it manages the public debt of various state governments as well, under specific agreements.
How states can keep debt under control
States with lower debt levels have managed it through balanced budget rules, rigorous debt-repayment planning, and strict expenditure controls. States manage debt by controlling finances through legal frameworks, fiscal rules, and partnerships with the Central bank. They balance budgets using borrowing limits, bond auctions, and cash-flow management. States control debt through fiscal rules by setting strict numerical limits on borrowing, spending, and deficits.
An analysis of trends in fund allocation for welfare schemes — based on state budgets and CAG reports — reveals that freebies in the education and health sectors have a statistically significant and positive impact on social sector spending. In other words, populist measures often lead to increased budget allocations in these areas. Alongside persistent fiscal deficits and rising debt burdens, the share of freebies is also increasing, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of such policies.
While freebies may boost social spending and yield electoral gains in the short term, they risk undermining fiscal stability if not backed by robust revenue generation and a targeted welfare framework.
Now, let us look at the states.
Bihar
Debt: The total debt figure stood at Rs 2,68,613 crore in FY2024-25 and rose to Rs 3,74,133.50 crore (Rs 3.74 lakh crore) in FY2025-26, representing 37.72 per cent of the GSDP. It is projected to exceed Rs 4,47,034 crore (Rs 4.47 lakh crore) in FY2026-27. While Bihar's fiscal deficit is expected to rise compared to the previous year, the state's growth rate has also increased. The fiscal deficit, which was Rs 3,27,128 crore in 2025-26, is projected to be Rs 39,111.80 crore in 2026-27. In terms of growth rate, it rose from 13.1 per cent in 2024-25 to 14.9 per cent in 2025-26.
Revenue: Bihar ranks third in India in terms of population, 12th in terms of geographical area, and 10th in terms of budget size. For FY2026-27, the state's total budget has been set at Rs 3,47,589.76 crore (Rs 3.47 lakh crore). Its total income is estimated to be Rs 3,47,752.61 crore (Rs 3.47 lakh crore). Key revenue-generating sectors for the state include commercial taxes (Rs 50,000 crore), stamp duty and registration (Rs 10,000 crore), transport tax (Rs 5,000 crore), land revenue (Rs 800 crore), and non-tax revenue (Rs 9,402.99 crore).
Expenditure: Bihar's total expenditure closely aligns with its revenue. The state allocates the largest portions of its budget to education (Rs 68,216.95 crore), rural development (Rs 23,701.18 crore), health (Rs 21,270.40 crore), and police and law & order (Rs 20,132.87 crore). Additionally, Rs 18,737.06 crore is spent on electricity.
Freebies: Bihar spends Rs 13,202.38 crore on welfare schemes. A substantial amount is spent on 'freebie' schemes or amenities: Approximately Rs 23,000 crore on free electricity, Rs 20,000 crore on women's employment initiatives, and around Rs 16,000 crore on pension schemes. Bihar's debt exceeds Rs 4.47 lakh crore.
Jharkhand
Debt: Jharkhand presents a mixed financial picture. While the state's debt ratio is showing year-on-year improvement, the total debt burden continues to rise. Outstanding debt stood at Rs 84,779 crore in FY 2024–25 and is projected to reach approximately Rs 1.33 lakh crore by FY 2026–27, implying a per capita debt of around Rs 35,000.
Although the state's fiscal deficit remains within the limits prescribed by the FRBM Act, the rising public debt and increasing expenditure on welfare activities have compromised the stability of public finances and the state's long-term development strategy.
The fiscal deficit for the 2026-27 financial year is estimated at Rs 13,595.96 crore, representing 2.18 per cent of the GSDP. This falls within the 3 per cent limit set by the FRBM Act.
Revenue: Jharkhand's economy is projected to grow at a rate of 6.90 per cent at constant (2011-12) prices and 10.03 per cent at current prices in the 2026–27 financial year.
Expenditure: Since Jharkhand's formation on November 15, 2000, the state budget has expanded significantly. Over the past 25 years, the total budget size has increased more than 16-fold compared to the first budget presented in FY2001-02. In comparison, government revenue has only grown 12-fold, indicating that expenditure has outpaced revenue growth. This trend reflects an increasing reliance on borrowing.
Freebies: Out of the Rs 1,58,560 crore budget for FY2026-27, the government has allocated the largest share — Rs 67,459.54 crore — to the social sector. Among all schemes, the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' received the highest allocation of Rs 14,065.57 crore. Under this scheme, approximately 51 lakh women receive Rs 2,500 monthly directly in their bank accounts. This scheme accounts for about 13.94 per cent of the social sector allocation and 8.87 per cent of the state's total budget.
Haryana
Debt: Haryana's total outstanding debt (in absolute monetary terms) has increased over the last three financial years, but its ratio relative to the GSDP has remained stable. In 2024-25, the total outstanding liability stood at approximately Rs 3.32 lakh crore, with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of around 32.8 per cent.
By 2025-26, liabilities rose to approximately Rs 3.58 lakh crore, while the debt-to-GSDP ratio dipped slightly to 32.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, for 2026-27, total debt is projected to reach approximately Rs 3.91 lakh crore to fund the state's budget of Rs 2.23 lakh crore (Rs 2,23,658.17 crore). The state's GSDP for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 15.18 lakh crore (Rs 15,18,223 crore); this debt would amount to approximately 25.75 per cent of the GSDP.
Haryana's total debt stands at Rs 40,148 crore, with approximately 30 per cent of expenditure allocated to debt servicing. External funding from the World Bank includes a loan of Rs 2,716 crore for the 'Haryana Clean Air Project' and Rs 4,000 crore for the 'Jal Sanrakshit Haryana' (Water-Secure Haryana) initiative.
Revenue: The state's total revenue in 2025-26 stood at Rs 1,46,163.38 crore, with the service sector making the largest contribution. Services dominate the state's economy, and account for approximately 51-54 per cent of the GSDP. It is primarily driven by Information Technology (IT), IT-enabled Services (ITeS), financial services, real estate, and trade.
Manufacturing and industry contribute around 28 per cent to the GSDP and serves as the state's industrial backbone. With major hubs located in Manesar and Faridabad, Haryana produces over 50 per cent of India's cars and tractors. The state's agricultural sector contributes approximately 18 per cent to the GSDP; consequently, the state plays a significant role in India's agriculture, accounting for 60 per cent of the country's Basmati rice exports.
Automotive manufacturing has emerged as a highly lucrative sector for the state, attracting substantial Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). State initiatives, such as the 'Make in Haryana 2026 Policy', focus on boosting revenue in this sector. Furthermore, alongside the recent emphasis on infrastructure development, high priority is being given to agri-processing and food technology to foster value addition and promote rural exports.
Expenditure: Haryana's expenditure significantly exceeds its revenue. While revenue stands at Rs 1.46 lakh crore, expenditure is Rs 1.87 lakh crore (Rs 1,87,556.49 crore). The state's highest spending is on education and sports, amounting to approximately Rs 23,604 crore. Meanwhile, Rs 17,251 crore is spent on social justice and welfare, and Rs 14,007 crore on health and family welfare.
Freebies: Under social welfare schemes, Haryana incurs significant expenditure, the largest share of which goes towards the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', under which, eligible women receive financial assistance. A budget of Rs 6,500 crore has been allocated for it, up from Rs 5,000 crore last year. Another significant portion of the state budget is spent on monthly social security pensions, such as those for the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities.
The state has also allocated Rs 14,007.28 crore for health and family welfare, and Rs 23,603.69 crore for education and sports. In Haryana's 2026-27 budget, expenditure on welfare schemes and free amenities is projected to be 2.4 per cent of the GSDP.
One of Haryana's major financial achievements is its impressive per capita income. Despite accounting for only 1.34 per cent of India's total land area, it contributes approximately 3.7 per cent to the national GDP. It also maintains the highest per capita income among major Indian states, exceeding Rs 3.5 lakh. In May 2026, Haryana recorded a net State GST (SGST) collection of Rs 4,456 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 22 per cent, ranking first in the country.
Delhi
Debt: An analysis of the Delhi government's budget shows the fiscal deficit at Rs 22,289 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26, with a target of Rs 16,966 crore set for 2026-27, with a debt target of Rs 15,326 crore. The budget also highlights the heavy debt burden on bodies like the Delhi Jal Board. By 2022, this debt, including interest, had reached a substantial Rs 66,595 crore.
Expenditure: Out of the Delhi government's total budget of Rs 1,00,000 crore for 2025-26, Rs 59,300 crore was allocated specifically for Delhi government schemes, programmes, and projects. Government expenditure primarily focuses on education, health, subsidies (such as electricity, water, and bus travel), and other social security schemes. While the aggregate figures for the past five years are recorded as annual allocations in budget documents, recent trends indicate that a substantial proportion of the Delhi government's total expenditure falls under 'Revenue Expenditure', which encompasses majority of social welfare schemes.
Karnataka
Debt: Karnataka's total debt stands at Rs 8,24,389 crore, representing 24.94 per cent of its GSDP, which is within the 25 per cent statutory limit prescribed by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act (KFRA). The total internal debt/borrowing for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 1,32,000 crore. This comprises Rs 6,810 crore in loans from the Centre, Rs 1,22,340 crore from the open market, and Rs 2,850 crore from institutions such as LIC, NSSF, NCDC, and RIDF.
Karnataka's debt has been rising significantly over the last three financial years, from Rs 85,818 crore in 2023-24, Rs 1,05,246 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 1,16,000 crore in 2025-26; to a projected debt of Rs 1,32,000 crore for 2026-27. In comparison, its total state budget for 2026-27 has been set at Rs 4,48,004 crore, while the estimated total revenue is Rs 3,15,050 crore.
Revenue: The state's income is primarily generated from its tax and non-tax revenues. Tax revenue includes commercial taxes, state excise duty, stamp and registration fees, motor vehicle tax, and other taxes, while non-tax revenue is derived from mining and royalties. In the 2026-27 budget, the estimated receipts are Rs 1,25,000 crore from commercial taxes, Rs 45,000 crore from state excise duty, Rs 29,000 crore from stamp and registration fees, and Rs 15,500 crore from motor vehicle tax. Non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 16,000 crore.
Expenditure: A significant portion of Karnataka's total expenditure goes towards employee salaries, pensions, interest payments, and subsidies. For 2026-27, the total revenue expenditure is Rs 3,38,007 crore, and capital expenditure is Rs 74,682 crore. A sum of Rs 35,316 crore is allocated for loan repayments. Following this, expenditure is incurred on the five 'guarantee' schemes: Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi. The third major component is capital expenditure (development works).
Freebies: For 2026-27, the state government has allocated Rs 51,286 crore for the five guarantee schemes. This includes Rs 28,608 crore for Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 10,578 crore for Gruha Jyothi, Rs 6,200 crore for Anna Bhagya, Rs 5,300 crore for Shakti, and Rs 913 crore for Yuva Nidhi.
Expenditure on social welfare pensions is estimated at Rs 11,871 crore. Karnataka's spending on free schemes amounts to approximately 2-2.5 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Since the inception of these schemes, the state's expenditure on the guarantees has exceeded Rs 97,800 crore.
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