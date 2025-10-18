ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Aims For Global Tourism Crown With Diwali Laser Show And Ramlila From 5 Countries

Troupes from Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, Nepal, Sri Lanka to enthral audiences with their performances at the Ramlila during Deepotsav.

Ayodhya Laser Show
Ayodhya Laser Show (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ayodhya: Preparations are underway for a grand Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya. Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is poised to establish itself on the world's cultural map as a digital and spiritual city.

The events will begin today with a grand celebration. Artistes from five countries will perform Ramlila, in Indian attire but following their respective cultural traditions and heritage. For the first time, artistes from Nepal and Sri Lanka will be part of the event, for which, artistes from all participating countries have already arrived.

Starting today, various themes from the Leela of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram will be staged at the international stage in Ram Katha Park, located on the banks of the River Saryu.

A 10-member troupe from Thailand will depict the conflict between Shurpanakha and Ram-Lakhan, the conflict with Maricha, and the battle between Ram and Ravana, presenting the story of righteousness in front of the audience.

Ramlila performance in progress
Ramlila performance in progress (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, a 15-member Russian team will present the Swayamvara, depicting the divine union of Lord Rama and his consort, Sita. The much-anticipated performance is expected to blend traditional Russian theatrical techniques with Indian narrative.

From Indonesia, a 10-member troupe will present the scene of a burning Lanka and Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya, while the large Nepali team, consisting of 33 artistes, will showcase Laxman's power in the Ramlila.

Another large contingent, the 22-member team from Sri Lanka, will present a scene depicting Ravanaeshwara on the land of Rameshwar. After all, Sri Lankans still consider Ravana as a god, and this sentiment will be vividly depicted on stage. Already, two of the team members have arrived in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya has been decked up for this event to give arriving audiences an experience of the Treta Yuga, for which, 30 digital pillars, each 18-ft-tall and displaying scenes from the Ramayana, will be installed on both sides of the Dharmapath — the road leading from the National Highway to the entrance. The presentation will run between October 18 and October 20.

As part of the preparations, major landmarks like the Ramkatha Park, Ram Ki Paidi, Hanumangarhi, Dashrath Mahal, Birla Mandir, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, and Saryu Bridge have also been adorned with grand lighting.

The organisers are aiming to set a new world record with 2.6 million lamps at 56 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi, this year. Each lamp will symbolise the ideals of Lord Rama and the divinity of Ayodhya. Approximately 32,000 volunteers have been recruited for this purpose. This extravagant display of tradition (oil lamps) and modern (digital technology) is expected to seal Ayodhya's position on the global tourism map.

Devotees visiting the Ram Temple will be able to experience the events of the Ramayana through digital presentations. And in this way, Ayodhya's Deepotsav aims to no longer remain just a festival, but become the symbol of India's faith, culture, and technological progress.

Also Read

  1. This Deepotsav, Ayodhya To Get World's First Ramayana-Themed Wax Museum
  2. Special Utensils Made In UP's Ayodhya To Be Used For Making Offerings To Ram Lalla

TAGGED:

AYODHYA DIWALI CELEBRATION
DEEPOTSAV 2025
LASER SHOW RAMLEELA ORGANIZED
अयोध्या न्यूज
AYODHYA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.