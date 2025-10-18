Ayodhya Aims For Global Tourism Crown With Diwali Laser Show And Ramlila From 5 Countries
Troupes from Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, Nepal, Sri Lanka to enthral audiences with their performances at the Ramlila during Deepotsav.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Ayodhya: Preparations are underway for a grand Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya. Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is poised to establish itself on the world's cultural map as a digital and spiritual city.
The events will begin today with a grand celebration. Artistes from five countries will perform Ramlila, in Indian attire but following their respective cultural traditions and heritage. For the first time, artistes from Nepal and Sri Lanka will be part of the event, for which, artistes from all participating countries have already arrived.
Starting today, various themes from the Leela of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram will be staged at the international stage in Ram Katha Park, located on the banks of the River Saryu.
A 10-member troupe from Thailand will depict the conflict between Shurpanakha and Ram-Lakhan, the conflict with Maricha, and the battle between Ram and Ravana, presenting the story of righteousness in front of the audience.
Meanwhile, a 15-member Russian team will present the Swayamvara, depicting the divine union of Lord Rama and his consort, Sita. The much-anticipated performance is expected to blend traditional Russian theatrical techniques with Indian narrative.
From Indonesia, a 10-member troupe will present the scene of a burning Lanka and Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya, while the large Nepali team, consisting of 33 artistes, will showcase Laxman's power in the Ramlila.
Another large contingent, the 22-member team from Sri Lanka, will present a scene depicting Ravanaeshwara on the land of Rameshwar. After all, Sri Lankans still consider Ravana as a god, and this sentiment will be vividly depicted on stage. Already, two of the team members have arrived in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya has been decked up for this event to give arriving audiences an experience of the Treta Yuga, for which, 30 digital pillars, each 18-ft-tall and displaying scenes from the Ramayana, will be installed on both sides of the Dharmapath — the road leading from the National Highway to the entrance. The presentation will run between October 18 and October 20.
As part of the preparations, major landmarks like the Ramkatha Park, Ram Ki Paidi, Hanumangarhi, Dashrath Mahal, Birla Mandir, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, and Saryu Bridge have also been adorned with grand lighting.
The organisers are aiming to set a new world record with 2.6 million lamps at 56 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi, this year. Each lamp will symbolise the ideals of Lord Rama and the divinity of Ayodhya. Approximately 32,000 volunteers have been recruited for this purpose. This extravagant display of tradition (oil lamps) and modern (digital technology) is expected to seal Ayodhya's position on the global tourism map.
Devotees visiting the Ram Temple will be able to experience the events of the Ramayana through digital presentations. And in this way, Ayodhya's Deepotsav aims to no longer remain just a festival, but become the symbol of India's faith, culture, and technological progress.
