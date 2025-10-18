ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Aims For Global Tourism Crown With Diwali Laser Show And Ramlila From 5 Countries

Ayodhya: Preparations are underway for a grand Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya. Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is poised to establish itself on the world's cultural map as a digital and spiritual city.

The events will begin today with a grand celebration. Artistes from five countries will perform Ramlila, in Indian attire but following their respective cultural traditions and heritage. For the first time, artistes from Nepal and Sri Lanka will be part of the event, for which, artistes from all participating countries have already arrived.

Starting today, various themes from the Leela of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram will be staged at the international stage in Ram Katha Park, located on the banks of the River Saryu.

A 10-member troupe from Thailand will depict the conflict between Shurpanakha and Ram-Lakhan, the conflict with Maricha, and the battle between Ram and Ravana, presenting the story of righteousness in front of the audience.

Ramlila performance in progress (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, a 15-member Russian team will present the Swayamvara, depicting the divine union of Lord Rama and his consort, Sita. The much-anticipated performance is expected to blend traditional Russian theatrical techniques with Indian narrative.