UP ATS Arrests Suspect From Azamgarh, Linked To Al-Qaeda Ideology
According to ATS, the suspect was recruiting youths by forming groups on social media platforms and was allegedly attempting to influence them with terrorist ideology.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Azamgarh: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) arrested a suspect from Azamgarh on Saturday.
The suspect was identified as Mohammad Nabil (19), a resident of Chitara Mahmoodpur under the Didarganj police station limits in Azamgarh. Nabil was apprehended on suspicion of being linked to the ideology of the banned terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
According to the ATS, the suspect was recruiting youths by forming groups on social media platforms and was allegedly attempting to influence them with terrorist ideology. An examination of the accused's mobile phone reportedly revealed propaganda material related to AQIS ideology and information about a WhatsApp group with an Arabic name. Members of this group were allegedly addressed as 'Mujahid'.
According to the investigative agency, Mohammad Nabil was associated with several WhatsApp groups, including one called 'Flames of War'. It has been revealed that individuals from various countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia, were part of these groups. The ATS claims that the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda was being propagated within these groups.
The investigation also reportedly revealed that the accused was working on a plan to recruit youths, prepare them for terrorist activities, and raise funds for the same. He had shared a book entitled “44 Ways to Wage Jihad”, authored by the Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, in the WhatsApp group.
Additionally, the investigation uncovered that a book entitled “Teesri Jang-e-Azeem aur Dajjal” (The Third Great War and Dajjal), linked to former AQIS chief Maulana Asim Umar, was also shared within the group. The agency states that group members were encouraged to read this material. Information has also emerged regarding the use of specific code words for terms such as 'jihad,' knives, chemicals, and operational plans during these conversations.
According to the UP ATS, conversations were uncovered between the accused and his associates regarding plans to travel to Pakistan, Turkey, and Bangladesh for training. The investigating agency claims there were also discussions about acquiring potassium nitrate, as well as materials and videos related to bomb-making. The accused was allegedly discussing plans for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' in India with his associates, with support from Pakistan.
The ATS received information that Mohammad Nabeel was conspiring to engage in anti-national activities with others across various social media platforms. During the verification of this information, the agency reportedly uncovered evidence regarding the propagation of AQIS ideology and efforts to recruit youths. Subsequently, a case was registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under sections 18 and 38 of the UAPA.
Also Read:
After Fake Notes, Counterfeit Rs 20 Coin Network Unearthed In Saharanpur, 2 Held
Allahabad High Court Stays Order To Recover ₹6.41 Crore Damages In Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Case
Terror Suspect Detained After IB-ATS-STF Joint Raid In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur; Electronic Devices Seized