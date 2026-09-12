ETV Bharat / bharat

UP ATS Arrests Suspect From Azamgarh, Linked To Al-Qaeda Ideology

Mohammad Nabil, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. ( Photo credit: UP ATS )

Azamgarh: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) arrested a suspect from Azamgarh on Saturday. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Nabil (19), a resident of Chitara Mahmoodpur under the Didarganj police station limits in Azamgarh. Nabil was apprehended on suspicion of being linked to the ideology of the banned terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). According to the ATS, the suspect was recruiting youths by forming groups on social media platforms and was allegedly attempting to influence them with terrorist ideology. An examination of the accused's mobile phone reportedly revealed propaganda material related to AQIS ideology and information about a WhatsApp group with an Arabic name. Members of this group were allegedly addressed as 'Mujahid'. According to the investigative agency, Mohammad Nabil was associated with several WhatsApp groups, including one called 'Flames of War'. It has been revealed that individuals from various countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia, were part of these groups. The ATS claims that the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda was being propagated within these groups.