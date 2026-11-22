UP Assembly Elections: Congress, Samajwadi Party To Hold 2-day Seat-sharing Talks In Delhi From Monday
Congress insiders told ETV Bharat earlier this month that they may reduce their initial demand of 181 seats but will not go below 125 seats.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are set to hold a two-day meeting in the national capital starting Monday to discuss seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Senior leaders from both SP and the Congress are expected to attend the talks, which will primarily focus on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly elections, sources added. The deliberations in Delhi will continue for two days on November 23 and 24, ANI reported on Sunday, citing sources.
Earlier this month, ETV Bharat had reported that the Congress has submitted a list of 181/403 assembly seats to the SP, and this may be the reason for some tough bargaining between the two, as the regional major may not be open to parting with that number. On their part, the Congress insiders said they may reduce their initial demand for the sake of the alliance but will not go below 125 seats, something the grand old party deserves for the coming contest.
On November 16, the Congress top brass held deliberations with UP leaders on the party's preparedness for the state polls and decided to launch the party's election campaign in the first week of December. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chaired the meeting, expressed confidence that the party, together with the INDIA bloc, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh.
The meeting held at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence, was attended by senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona, state Congress working president Imran Masood and state Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.
In a post on X in Hindi after the meeting, Kharge said, "Today, I had an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee about the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections." The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics, Kharge said.
"The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened. I am fully confident that the Congress party, together with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Kharge said, amid the buzz over seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party in the state.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also indicated that the Congress had expressed its wish to contest 181 seats in the Uttar Pradesh polls.
At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi, Yadav also said his party had decided how many seats it would contest and that the INDIA bloc would defeat the BJP. The elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are expected to be held early next year.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra Mona on Friday asserted that the party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to form the government, emphasising that strengthening the party's organisational structure was her primary priority.
Speaking on the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and the ongoing organisational review exercise, Mishra dismissed speculation of any internal differences within the party and said Congress workers were enthusiastic and motivated.
"We will not contest the 2027 elections merely for the sake of participating; we will fight to form the government. There is no rift. The enthusiasm among the Congress workers is tremendous. They arrived at this review meeting filled with great inspiration. We have a review process to conduct; I will meet with representatives from each district, seek their opinions, and engage in discussions with them.“
Emphasising the importance of strengthening the party organisation ahead of the elections, the Congress leader said her focus would be on building a strong organisational base to help the INDIA alliance secure victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.
“My primary objective, now that I have taken on this role, is to strengthen the organisation so that our INDIA alliance can form the government in 2027. To achieve this, we mustn't just contest the elections to fight; we contest to win—and we shall fight and win."
The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide. The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties.
In the 2022 Assembly Elections (contested separately), the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections contested in alliance under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested.
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