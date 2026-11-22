ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Assembly Elections: Congress, Samajwadi Party To Hold 2-day Seat-sharing Talks In Delhi From Monday

New Delhi: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are set to hold a two-day meeting in the national capital starting Monday to discuss seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Senior leaders from both SP and the Congress are expected to attend the talks, which will primarily focus on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly elections, sources added. The deliberations in Delhi will continue for two days on November 23 and 24, ANI reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier this month, ETV Bharat had reported that the Congress has submitted a list of 181/403 assembly seats to the SP, and this may be the reason for some tough bargaining between the two, as the regional major may not be open to parting with that number. On their part, the Congress insiders said they may reduce their initial demand for the sake of the alliance but will not go below 125 seats, something the grand old party deserves for the coming contest.

On November 16, the Congress top brass held deliberations with UP leaders on the party's preparedness for the state polls and decided to launch the party's election campaign in the first week of December. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who chaired the meeting, expressed confidence that the party, together with the INDIA bloc, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting held at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence, was attended by senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona, state Congress working president Imran Masood and state Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.

In a post on X in Hindi after the meeting, Kharge said, "Today, I had an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee about the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections." The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics, Kharge said.

"The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened. I am fully confident that the Congress party, together with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Kharge said, amid the buzz over seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also indicated that the Congress had expressed its wish to contest 181 seats in the Uttar Pradesh polls.