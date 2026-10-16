ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unwarranted And Uninformed': India Rejects US Lawmaker's Comments On Revision Of Electoral Rolls

New Delhi: India on Friday rejected US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's remarks questioning the Election Commission's revision of electoral rolls as unwarranted and uninformed and tantamount to "interfering in the electoral practices of a fellow democracy".

On Wednesday, Jayapal had voiced concern over reports of the removal of 13 crore voter names from the draft electoral rolls in India.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during his bi-weekly media briefing, when asked about her criticism, said, "We find the remarks of the Congresswoman unwarranted and uninformed and tantamount to interfering in the electoral practices of a fellow democracy."

"This is an approach that undermines democracy itself," he said. Jayapal, in a post on X, had said, "I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls," making it the first such comment by a US lawmaker on the issue.

She had alleged that the developments in India appear to be a similar playbook to what the Trump Administration is doing in the US to undermine voting rights in a democracy.

Jayapal said protecting democracies everywhere is essential work, and the Indian people -- like the American people -- deserve free and fair elections.