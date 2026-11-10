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Sonia On Indira Gandhi's Temper: Until I Got To Know Her Well, I'd Quake In My Seat

File - Sonia Gandhi pays homage to her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. ( ANI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: A staffer made to stand in a corner, a party member facing the wall and another ghosted for days. There were different ways Indira Gandhi treated those who instigated her "occasional explosions of temper", writes Sonia Gandhi about the former prime minister and her mother-in-law.

In her much-anticipated memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which hit the stands on Tuesday, the Congress leader recalls her first year as a bride in the Gandhi family. The 544-page book, published by HarperCollins India, covers the arc of Gandhi's remarkable life -- her childhood in post-war Italy, her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and her entry into politics.

Sonia Gandhi poses for a picture with her book, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. (ANI) "What I found most alarming was my mother-in-law's occasional explosions of temper. They could freeze the staff into numbness. On one occasion, a member of the staff who had forgotten to remind her of an important appointment, and not for the first time, was made to stand in a corner of the room while others hurriedly passed by, all feeling rather embarrassed," she writes. In another instance, Gandhi says, she noticed a "kurta-dhoti-clad individual standing immobile in the corner, staring at the wall". "I was not yet familiar with who was who in the political pantheon, but the fact that he was within our private space signalled that he must have been a Congress Party senior. I was with Amie Aunty for a good half an hour, and when I walked back, the man in white was still stuck to the wall as ordered by my mother-in-law, I learnt later," she writes. Amie Crishna was a senior member of Indira Gandhi's staff. Gandhi writes that there were instances when Indira refused to deal with "an offending individual and ignored them, leaving them in a state of suspense for days". She would occasionally "flare up" at mealtimes, when in Parliament there had been "a particularly unpleasant exchange with the opposition".