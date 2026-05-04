'Untenable': India Rejects Nepal's Objection To Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Lipulekh Pass
The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region holds religious significance to Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 7:20 AM IST
New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Nepal's objection to the conduct of the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the decades-old Lipulekh Pass route in Uttarakhand and asserted that such "unilateral artificial enlargement" of territorial claims is "untenable".
New Delhi's sharp reaction came hours after Nepal's foreign ministry issued a statement strongly objecting to India and China preparing for the annual pilgrimage via the Lipulekh Pass without consulting Kathmandu, which claims the region belongs to it.
Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will take place from June to August via two routes -- Lipulekh Pass and Nathu La in Sikkim.
The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region holds religious significance to Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. The Yatra was resumed last year after a gap of nearly five years as part of efforts to normalise the relations between India and China.
"India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Our response to media queries regarding comments made by Foreign Ministry of Nepal on border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/ouqMCjhwlb pic.twitter.com/hM7lJgh5Uc
"This is not a new development. As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence," he said. Jaiswal further added: "Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable."
The MEA spokesperson said India remains open to a "constructive interaction" with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through "dialogue and diplomacy".
Earlier, Nepal had objected to India and China planning to conduct the Yatra via Lipulekh Pass, claiming that it is Kathmandu's territory. In a statement, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said that Kathmandu was not consulted before finalising the route for the pilgrimage. "The Nepal government is clear and fully committed to its stand that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, lying in the East of the Mahakali river are its inseparable territories based on the Sugauli Treaty of 1816," the foreign ministry said in the statement posted on social media.
"The Nepalese government has reiterated its clear stand to both India and China regarding the Kailash-Mansarovar tour to be organised via Nepalese territory, Lipulekh," it said.
The statement added that the Nepalese government has also informed China about it.
"The Nepal government is always committed to resolving the border issue through diplomatic channels based on historical agreement, understanding, facts, maps and proofs in view of close and friendly relations existing between Nepal and India," the ministry said.
Read More: