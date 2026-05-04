ETV Bharat / bharat

'Untenable': India Rejects Nepal's Objection To Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Lipulekh Pass

SDRF personnel help the climbers on their pursuit to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Nepal's objection to the conduct of the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the decades-old Lipulekh Pass route in Uttarakhand and asserted that such "unilateral artificial enlargement" of territorial claims is "untenable".

New Delhi's sharp reaction came hours after Nepal's foreign ministry issued a statement strongly objecting to India and China preparing for the annual pilgrimage via the Lipulekh Pass without consulting Kathmandu, which claims the region belongs to it.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will take place from June to August via two routes -- Lipulekh Pass and Nathu La in Sikkim.

The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region holds religious significance to Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. The Yatra was resumed last year after a gap of nearly five years as part of efforts to normalise the relations between India and China.

"India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.