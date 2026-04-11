ETV Bharat / bharat

Unseasonal Rains Delay Heat, But Experts Warn of Power Demand Surge, Possible ‘Super El Niño’ Risk

New Delhi: Unseasonal rainfall across large parts of India has temporarily delayed the usual rise in temperatures this April, offering short-term relief from heat. However, meteorologists and climate experts caution that this reprieve may be short-lived, with the potential for a sharp spike in electricity demand during the peak summer months of May and June, as temperatures rebound rapidly.

According to the latest seasonal outlook from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the April-June 2026 period is expected to witness a complex and uneven weather pattern. While several regions, particularly in north, northwest, central, and southern India, may see normal to below-normal daytime temperatures, eastern and northeastern states are likely to experience above-normal daytime heat. At the same time, warmer-than-normal nights are forecast across most parts of the country, a factor experts say could significantly worsen heat stress.

This updated forecast marks a shift from the IMD’s earlier March-May outlook, released in February, which had predicted above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across India. The revised outlook suggests a more nuanced pattern, influenced in part by recent widespread rainfall linked to active western disturbances.

The IMD has also warned that the number of heatwave days is likely to remain above normal across many regions, with a possibility of even more frequent heatwaves during April-June, compared to March-May.

“During April 2026, above-normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of coastal Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, and isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka,” the IMD said in its press release.

The agency highlighted the broader risks associated with rising temperatures, stating, “The increased likelihood of heatwave conditions may pose significant risks to public health, water resources, power demand, and essential services, particularly affecting vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.”

It added, “Elevated temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses and additional stress on infrastructure and resource management systems.”

Rainfall Relief May Trigger Heat Spike

IMD data indicates that many parts of India are likely to receive above-normal rainfall in April, except for eastern states such as West Bengal and northeastern regions including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram. Interestingly, these very regions recorded higher-than-normal rainfall in March despite earlier forecasts predicting otherwise.

Experts warn that such unseasonal rains, while temporarily cooling, often set the stage for a sharper rebound in temperatures.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet Weather, noted that recent rainfall has kept temperatures in check but a rapid transition is underway. “Temperatures are under check till now because there is rainfall intensity over the last one and a half weeks. But now, air conditioners have begun to be used, as the weather is starting to heat up. Temperatures will rise, leading to intense heat within the next 1-5 days,” he said.