ETV Bharat / bharat

Unseasonal Rains Damage Rabi Crops On 2.49 Lakh Ha, Wheat Most Affected: Agri Minister

Bhopal: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged standing rabi crops across 2.49 lakh hectares so far, with wheat bearing the brunt and assessments still underway.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the "Unnat Krishi Mela" launch in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said three departments are conducting the survey. The reported damage till April 8 covers wheat most severely, followed by horticulture crops like mango and litchi. "The Modi government stands firmly with farmers in this crisis," he assured.

On April 5, Chouhan had directed officials to review losses in affected states and coordinate with state governments. He has also consulted the agriculture ministers of impacted regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rain in northeast, central, south and northwest India from April 2-8, affecting Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Hailstorms hit Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Assam-Meghalaya, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in central, north, east and northeast states.

IMD forecasts more rain from April 9-15 due to Western Disturbances over Jammu & Kashmir, cyclonic circulations over Uttar Pradesh, Bangladesh, Assam and Odisha, and associated troughs. With farmers gearing up for kharif sowing from June, Chouhan said the government is ensuring smooth nutrient supply to shield against global price swings from West Asia tensions.