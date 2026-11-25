At UNSC Meet, India Flags Risks Of AI Misuse In Conflicts, Urges Human-Centric Tech Use For Lasting Global Peace
Potential misuse of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies in armed conflicts could pose serious threats to international peace and security, warned Ambassador Parvathaneni.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:22 AM IST
New Delhi: India has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure that use of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in conflict situations remain responsible, human-centric and adhere to international laws, stressing that technological advancements must strengthen international peace and security rather than deepening the existing inequalities.
Addressing a high-level open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Conflict Resolution in an Era of Rapid Technological Change' at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni, said rapid technological advances are fundamentally transforming the nature of conflict and the international security landscape.
"The rapid integration of artificial intelligence into military, intelligence, and civilian spheres has fundamentally transformed the landscape of international peace and security," the Indian envoy said.
Parvathaneni said India believes that the collective response must be guided by four fundamental considerations. "First, technology must remain human-centric and an instrument of peace. Second, the application of emerging technologies in conflict settings must be responsible, human-centric, respect sovereignty, and adhere to international law. Third, we must address threats posed by misuse of emerging technologies such as AI. Fourth, technological transformation must not deepen existing inequalities," he outlined.
Delivered India's statement at the UN Security Council high-level open debate convened by Latvia. Speaking on the theme, “Conflict Resolution in an Era of Rapid Technological Change”, I highlighted four key considerations:— Parvathaneni Harish (@AmbHarishP) November 24, 2026
1️⃣ Technology must remain human-centric and an… pic.twitter.com/dA8cDuXtfw
He said emerging technologies, including AI-enabled analytical tools, satellite imagery and digital platforms, can help the United Nations strengthen early warning systems, improve crisis response, support mediation and enhance the safety and effectiveness of peacekeeping operations. "AI-enabled analytical tools, satellite imagery, and digital platforms can assist the United Nations in anticipating crises and responding more effectively," he said.
In the area of lethal autonomous weapons systems, India highlighted the legal and ethical concerns surrounding their use and reiterated its commitment to addressing these issues under the framework of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW). Parvathaneni maintained that human judgment and oversight must remain central and that responsibility for the use of such weapons systems must always rest with humans.
At the same time, the Indian envoy expressed serious concerns over the potential misuse of emerging technologies, particularly AI, by terrorists and non-state actors. "The risks associated with AI are real, and we must address them without any hesitation. The potential misuse of these emerging technologies by terrorists and non-State actors is a matter of grave concern. Incomplete, inaccurate, or deliberately manipulated data through AI can undermine decision-making," he said.
Highlighting India's efforts in the area, Parvathaneni said the country has made robust advancements in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, reflecting a clear emphasis on protecting critical information infrastructure and ensuring the continuity of essential civilian services.
He also cautioned against allowing technological transformation to deepen existing global inequalities. "We must address technology denial and the instrumentalisation of technology for strategic one-upmanship through export control and licensing regimes. Countries of the Global South should not be tested as mere consumers without any agency or stake in how emerging technologies such as AI are developed, regulated and deployed," he said.
Further, he mentioned that AI systems can inadvertently perpetuate biases related to gender, language and socio-economic background. AI must not reduce human beings to mere data points or raw material, he added.
"India supports inclusive international cooperation on technology governance, including through the United Nations, with due regard to national priorities and developmental needs. We believe that reforms of the multilateral system, especially UN Security Council, including expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories, to reflect contemporary realities, is vital," the Indian envoy said.
Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Parvathaneni said, "Technology should serve humanity, should strengthen international cooperation, and should advance the cause of lasting peace. Technology may inform human judgement but cannot and should no replace it."
Also Read: