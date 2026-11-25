ETV Bharat / bharat

At UNSC Meet, India Flags Risks Of AI Misuse In Conflicts, Urges Human-Centric Tech Use For Lasting Global Peace

New Delhi: India has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure that use of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in conflict situations remain responsible, human-centric and adhere to international laws, stressing that technological advancements must strengthen international peace and security rather than deepening the existing inequalities.

Addressing a high-level open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Conflict Resolution in an Era of Rapid Technological Change' at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni, said rapid technological advances are fundamentally transforming the nature of conflict and the international security landscape.

"The rapid integration of artificial intelligence into military, intelligence, and civilian spheres has fundamentally transformed the landscape of international peace and security," the Indian envoy said.

Parvathaneni said India believes that the collective response must be guided by four fundamental considerations. "First, technology must remain human-centric and an instrument of peace. Second, the application of emerging technologies in conflict settings must be responsible, human-centric, respect sovereignty, and adhere to international law. Third, we must address threats posed by misuse of emerging technologies such as AI. Fourth, technological transformation must not deepen existing inequalities," he outlined.

He said emerging technologies, including AI-enabled analytical tools, satellite imagery and digital platforms, can help the United Nations strengthen early warning systems, improve crisis response, support mediation and enhance the safety and effectiveness of peacekeeping operations. "AI-enabled analytical tools, satellite imagery, and digital platforms can assist the United Nations in anticipating crises and responding more effectively," he said.

In the area of lethal autonomous weapons systems, India highlighted the legal and ethical concerns surrounding their use and reiterated its commitment to addressing these issues under the framework of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW). Parvathaneni maintained that human judgment and oversight must remain central and that responsibility for the use of such weapons systems must always rest with humans.

At the same time, the Indian envoy expressed serious concerns over the potential misuse of emerging technologies, particularly AI, by terrorists and non-state actors. "The risks associated with AI are real, and we must address them without any hesitation. The potential misuse of these emerging technologies by terrorists and non-State actors is a matter of grave concern. Incomplete, inaccurate, or deliberately manipulated data through AI can undermine decision-making," he said.