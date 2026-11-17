Unsavoury Remarks Against CJI: SC To Hear Plea Seeking Contempt Action Against Lawyer On November 18
The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine, on November 18, a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking contempt action against a lawyer who made alleged unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during court proceedings.
The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocates Pragya Baghel and Meenesh Dubey, secretary and joint secretary of the SCBA, respectively, mentioned the matter.
The bench was informed by the counsel that they had obtained the consent of Attorney General R Venkataramani to file a petition seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer.
On Monday, the Supreme Court witnessed an unusual courtroom spectacle as a lawyer was escorted out after allegedly making unsubstantiated and disparaging remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant while demanding an urgent hearing on his matter. The lawyer contended that a communication he had addressed to the CJI's office on November 2 had elicited no response.
The matter was mentioned by the lawyer before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. As soon as the bench assembled in the afternoon, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his matter. He alleged that he has not received any response from the CJI's office to his communication on the issue sent on November 2.
The lawyer contended that this item was given to the CJI in his office on November 2, and after 15 days, he had not replied. “So, I am forced to come before this court,” he submitted.
The counsel contended it was an urgent matter and urged the bench to examine the papers of his matter. The bench asked the counsel to wait, observing that it would examine the matter.
However, the counsel refused to wait and proceeded to make personal remarks against the CJI. "No, I won't wait. You can't sit in that chair; you don't deserve..." he exclaimed.
After these remarks from the lawyer, the audio-video of the proceedings was shut off. According to lawyers who were present in the courtroom, the counsel was subsequently escorted out.
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