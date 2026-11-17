ETV Bharat / bharat

Unsavoury Remarks Against CJI: SC To Hear Plea Seeking Contempt Action Against Lawyer On November 18

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine, on November 18, a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking contempt action against a lawyer who made alleged unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during court proceedings.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocates Pragya Baghel and Meenesh Dubey, secretary and joint secretary of the SCBA, respectively, mentioned the matter.

The bench was informed by the counsel that they had obtained the consent of Attorney General R Venkataramani to file a petition seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer.

On Monday, the Supreme Court witnessed an unusual courtroom spectacle as a lawyer was escorted out after allegedly making unsubstantiated and disparaging remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant while demanding an urgent hearing on his matter. The lawyer contended that a communication he had addressed to the CJI's office on November 2 had elicited no response.

The matter was mentioned by the lawyer before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. As soon as the bench assembled in the afternoon, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his matter. He alleged that he has not received any response from the CJI's office to his communication on the issue sent on November 2.