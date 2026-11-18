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Unsavoury Remarks Against CJI: SC Issues Contempt Notice To Lawyer

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By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt action against a lawyer who made unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. A three-judge bench of Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought response from the lawyer.

"Having perused the papers before us, which include the consent of the AG under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt Act, we are prima facie satisfied that the motion of SCBA for initiation of pleading against the sole respondent referred in the petition requires to be taken forward. We issue notice returnable January 20, 2027," the bench said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing for the SCBA, submitted that this kind of conduct is totally unacceptable. In an unusual turn of events on Monday, a lawyer was escorted out of a courtroom of the apex court after he made unsubstantiated and unsavoury remarks against the CJI. After a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana assembled in the afternoon on Monday, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions regarding alleged corruption in the judiciary. He alleged that he had not received any response from the CJI's office to his communication on the issue sent on November 2.