Unsafe Food A Threat To India's Public Health, Need Greater Surveillance, Safety Measures: WHO
Contaminated food remains closely linked to diarrhoeal diseases, malnutrition, stunting, poor child development, which continue to affect millions of Indians, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: With two days to go for International Food Safety Day on June 7, the World Health Organization (WHO), in a report released Thursday, sounded the alarm over the growing global burden of food-borne diseases, estimating that unsafe food causes 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths annually.
While the report paints a disturbing global picture, its findings hold particular significance for India, where food safety challenges intersect with malnutrition, poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water and a vast informal food economy.
According to the WHO estimates, children below five years of age bear a disproportionate share of the burden. Though they constitute only about nine per cent of the global population, they account for nearly a third of all food-borne illnesses. The report notes that young children face almost three times the risk of illness from contaminated food compared to adults.
WHO Findings A Warning For India
For India, experts say the findings serve as a warning that food safety cannot be viewed in isolation from broader public health concerns. Contaminated food remains closely linked to diarrhoeal diseases, malnutrition, stunting and poor child development, issues that continue to affect millions of Indians, despite significant improvements in healthcare access and sanitation coverage.
Public health specialists point out that several Indian states remain vulnerable to food-borne diseases due to a combination of climatic conditions, population density, sanitation gaps and challenges in food handling practices.
According to public health policy expert Dr Suneela Garg, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have historically reported high burdens of diarrhoeal diseases and enteric infections, often linked to contaminated water and food.
“Flood-prone states, including Assam and Bihar, frequently witness outbreaks of water- and food-borne illnesses during the monsoons, when sewage contamination affects drinking water sources and food supply chains,” she said.
Urban centres are not immune either. Major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, face recurring concerns over food adulteration, unhygienic street food practices and contamination within complex supply chains. Rapid urbanisation and increasing demand for processed foods have introduced new food safety challenges, requiring stronger monitoring mechanisms.
Need To View Food Safety As Development Issue
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sahajanand P Singh, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the WHO report reinforces the need to view food safety as a development issue, rather than merely a regulatory concern.
“Unsafe food contributes directly to disease burden, malnutrition and productivity losses. For a country like India, improving food safety can simultaneously yield significant health and economic benefits,” said Dr Singh.
The WHO assessment estimates that biological hazards like bacteria, viruses and parasites were responsible for approximately 860 million illnesses in 2021. Diseases caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Campylobacter and Norovirus, continue to account for the majority of foodborne infections globally.
However, the report highlights an often-overlooked threat: Chemical contamination. Substances such as lead, inorganic arsenic and methylmercury, accounted for nearly 73 per cent of all food-related deaths globally. Long-term exposure to these contaminants has been linked to cardiovascular diseases, cancers, neurological disorders and developmental impairments in children.
Heavy Metal Contamination A Concern Across India
The findings are especially relevant for India, where concerns regarding heavy metal contamination have periodically emerged from various regions. Groundwater contamination by arsenic has been reported in parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, while industrial pollution has raised concerns about lead and other toxic substances entering the food chain.
Talking to ETV Bharat, environmental scientist Dr Anil Sood said chemical contamination often remains undetected for years, because its effects develop slowly. “Unlike food poisoning outbreaks that become visible immediately, chronic exposure to heavy metals can affect generations. Children are particularly vulnerable, because exposure during early development can permanently impact cognitive and physical growth,” he said.
Economic Implications Equally Serious
The economic implications are equally serious. WHO estimates that food-borne diseases resulted in approximately US$ 310 billion in lost productivity globally in 2021, a figure that rises to nearly US$ 647 billion when adjusted for purchasing power parity.
“For India, where a significant proportion of workers are employed in the informal sector without paid sick leave or health insurance, food-borne illnesses can push vulnerable households into financial hardship. Medical expenses, wage losses and reduced productivity often create a cycle of poverty and poor health,” said Dr Garg.
The report comes as India expands food safety initiatives through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Programmes like Eat Right India, food fortification drives, hygiene ratings for food establishments, and enhanced testing standards have sought to improve consumer awareness and strengthen regulatory oversight.
Experts, however, argue that greater investments are needed in laboratory infrastructure, disease surveillance and food testing capacity, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.
“There is a need for stricter monitoring of street food vendors, better enforcement of food safety standards and stronger coordination between health, agriculture and environmental agencies,” Dr Garg said.
Impact Of Climate Change
Another major concern highlighted by WHO is the growing impact of climate change on food safety. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events and changing rainfall patterns can increase the risk of bacterial growth, contamination of crops and disruption of food storage systems. Simultaneously, antimicrobial resistance is making foodborne infections more difficult and costly to treat.
The WHO has called for a “One Health” approach that integrates human, animal and environmental health systems.
Experts believe this framework is particularly relevant for India, given its large agricultural sector, extensive livestock population and increasingly complex food supply chains.
“As India strives to improve nutrition outcomes and reduce preventable diseases, the WHO report serves as a timely reminder that safe food is fundamental to public health. Investments in clean water, sanitation, scientific food monitoring and stronger regulation will be critical to protecting children and vulnerable populations while reducing the country’s disease burden and economic losses in the years ahead,” Dr Garg added.
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