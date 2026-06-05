ETV Bharat / bharat

Unsafe Food A Threat To India's Public Health, Need Greater Surveillance, Safety Measures: WHO

New Delhi: With two days to go for International Food Safety Day on June 7, the World Health Organization (WHO), in a report released Thursday, sounded the alarm over the growing global burden of food-borne diseases, estimating that unsafe food causes 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths annually.

While the report paints a disturbing global picture, its findings hold particular significance for India, where food safety challenges intersect with malnutrition, poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water and a vast informal food economy.

According to the WHO estimates, children below five years of age bear a disproportionate share of the burden. Though they constitute only about nine per cent of the global population, they account for nearly a third of all food-borne illnesses. The report notes that young children face almost three times the risk of illness from contaminated food compared to adults.

Infographics for WHO report on International Food Safety Day (ETV Bharat)

WHO Findings A Warning For India

For India, experts say the findings serve as a warning that food safety cannot be viewed in isolation from broader public health concerns. Contaminated food remains closely linked to diarrhoeal diseases, malnutrition, stunting and poor child development, issues that continue to affect millions of Indians, despite significant improvements in healthcare access and sanitation coverage.

Public health specialists point out that several Indian states remain vulnerable to food-borne diseases due to a combination of climatic conditions, population density, sanitation gaps and challenges in food handling practices.

According to public health policy expert Dr Suneela Garg, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have historically reported high burdens of diarrhoeal diseases and enteric infections, often linked to contaminated water and food.

“Flood-prone states, including Assam and Bihar, frequently witness outbreaks of water- and food-borne illnesses during the monsoons, when sewage contamination affects drinking water sources and food supply chains,” she said.

Urban centres are not immune either. Major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, face recurring concerns over food adulteration, unhygienic street food practices and contamination within complex supply chains. Rapid urbanisation and increasing demand for processed foods have introduced new food safety challenges, requiring stronger monitoring mechanisms.

Need To View Food Safety As Development Issue

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sahajanand P Singh, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the WHO report reinforces the need to view food safety as a development issue, rather than merely a regulatory concern.

“Unsafe food contributes directly to disease burden, malnutrition and productivity losses. For a country like India, improving food safety can simultaneously yield significant health and economic benefits,” said Dr Singh.

The WHO assessment estimates that biological hazards like bacteria, viruses and parasites were responsible for approximately 860 million illnesses in 2021. Diseases caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Campylobacter and Norovirus, continue to account for the majority of foodborne infections globally.