Unrest In Europe: India Advises Citizens In France, Italy, Belgium To Stay Alert And Avoid Protest Sites
Our missions in France, Italy and Belgium are closely following the developments there and they're in regular touch with our community members, said Randhir Jaiswal.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 8:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid disturbances and violent protests in parts of Europe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to remain vigilant and stay away from areas affected by protests.
Speaking at a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian missions in these three countries are closely monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with members of the Indian community.
Jaiswal further urged Indian nationals to avoid areas witnessing protests, exercise due caution while travelling and follow advisories issued by local authorities.
"Our missions in France, in Italy, and in Belgium, they're closely following the developments there and they are in regular touch with our community members. Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out, and also to avoid areas where protests are happening," Jaiswal said.
He added that the Indian embassies in France and Italy have also issued specific advisories for Indian citizens. "They (Indian nationals) must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government. Our embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals, and they must follow those advisories," he said.
The MEA reiterated its commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of Indian nationals living abroad.
As per reports, protests erupted in France late September over rising living costs, poor conditions in schools, teacher shortages and concerns over cuts to public services. Students, workers and other groups joined the demonstrations criticising President Emmanuel Macron's administration and demanding government action. At a few places, the protests turned extremely violent owing to clashes with police and looting in several cities.
Advisory for Indian Nationals in France and Those Travelling to France In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities. Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://t.co/mmCApj3WkV) and check for public transport disruptions (https://t.co/iyq6LLm83T). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @CGIMarseille @PIB_India @mygovindia— India in France (@IndiaembFrance) October 21, 2026
In view of the situation, the Indian Embassy in France on Wednesday issued a travel and safety advisory, urging Indian nationals and those planning to travel to the Western European country to remain vigilant after protests over the rising cost of living led to violent clashes.
"In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities," the Embassy said.
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