ETV Bharat / bharat

Unrest In Europe: India Advises Citizens In France, Italy, Belgium To Stay Alert And Avoid Protest Sites

Our missions in France, Italy and Belgium are closely following the developments there and they're in regular touch with our community members, said Randhir Jaiswal.

Unrest In Europe: India Advises Citizens In France, Italy, Belgium To Stay Alert And Avoid Protest Sites
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (ANI File Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 8:56 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Amid disturbances and violent protests in parts of Europe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to remain vigilant and stay away from areas affected by protests.

Speaking at a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian missions in these three countries are closely monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with members of the Indian community.

Unrest In Europe: India Advises Citizens In France, Italy, Belgium To Stay Alert And Avoid Protest Sites (PTI)

Jaiswal further urged Indian nationals to avoid areas witnessing protests, exercise due caution while travelling and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

"Our missions in France, in Italy, and in Belgium, they're closely following the developments there and they are in regular touch with our community members. Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out, and also to avoid areas where protests are happening," Jaiswal said.

He added that the Indian embassies in France and Italy have also issued specific advisories for Indian citizens. "They (Indian nationals) must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government. Our embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals, and they must follow those advisories," he said.

The MEA reiterated its commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of Indian nationals living abroad.

As per reports, protests erupted in France late September over rising living costs, poor conditions in schools, teacher shortages and concerns over cuts to public services. Students, workers and other groups joined the demonstrations criticising President Emmanuel Macron's administration and demanding government action. At a few places, the protests turned extremely violent owing to clashes with police and looting in several cities.

In view of the situation, the Indian Embassy in France on Wednesday issued a travel and safety advisory, urging Indian nationals and those planning to travel to the Western European country to remain vigilant after protests over the rising cost of living led to violent clashes.

"In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities," the Embassy said.

Also Read:

  1. Protests In France Are Symptom Of Fear And Anxiety Over Economic Future
  2. ITBP DG Statement On India-China Face-Offs: MEA Says Diplomatic, Military Mechanisms Being Used To Resolve Issues Along LAC

TAGGED:

UNREST IN EUROPE
FRANCE PROTESTS
EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY
RANDHIR JAISWAL
INDIANS IN EUROPE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.