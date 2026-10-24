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Unrest In Europe: India Advises Citizens In France, Italy, Belgium To Stay Alert And Avoid Protest Sites

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal ( ANI File Photo )

New Delhi: Amid disturbances and violent protests in parts of Europe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to remain vigilant and stay away from areas affected by protests.

Speaking at a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian missions in these three countries are closely monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with members of the Indian community.

Unrest In Europe: India Advises Citizens In France, Italy, Belgium To Stay Alert And Avoid Protest Sites (PTI) Jaiswal further urged Indian nationals to avoid areas witnessing protests, exercise due caution while travelling and follow advisories issued by local authorities. "Our missions in France, in Italy, and in Belgium, they're closely following the developments there and they are in regular touch with our community members. Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out, and also to avoid areas where protests are happening," Jaiswal said. He added that the Indian embassies in France and Italy have also issued specific advisories for Indian citizens. "They (Indian nationals) must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government. Our embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals, and they must follow those advisories," he said.