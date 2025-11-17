ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unpredictable Airfare': SC Notice To Centre, Others On Plea Seeking Binding Regulations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control the “unpredictable fluctuations” in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The plea, filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who was represented by senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava and advocates Charu Mathur and Abhinav Verma, sought to establish a robust, independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.

The bench decided to issue notice to the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERI). The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The plea claimed that currently, no authority has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary fees, allowing airlines to exploit consumers through hidden charges and unpredictable pricing. It pleaded that the “unregulated, opaque and exploitative conduct of airlines, manifesting in arbitrary fare hikes, unilateral reduction of services, absence of on-ground grievance redressal, and unjustified dynamic pricing algorithms, directly infringes upon citizens’ fundamental rights to equality, freedom of movement, and life with dignity.”

The plea said the absence of regulatory safeguards results in arbitrary fare hikes, especially during festivals or weather disruptions, which disproportionately harm poor and last-minute travellers.