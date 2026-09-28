ETV Bharat / bharat

Unpaid Traffic Fines Pile Up: SC Moots Recovery Via Electricity Bills

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday flagged a staggering ₹20,000‑crore backlog in unpaid traffic e‑challans across states and Union territories, suggesting that the dues be linked to electricity bills to ensure recovery.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. The bench was informed that despite issuing a vast number of traffic challans, recovery of fines is minimal. The bench said it is not sufficient to keep issuing e-challans; recovery of fines is important.

The bench suggested that unpaid traffic fines could be added to electricity dues. The bench added that such a measure would make defaulters clear them.

“If people are not paying traffic challans, add it to their electricity dues bill. They’ll have to pay electricity bills, else the power line will be disconnected…”, observed the bench, urging the authority to explore the measure and further added, “In this country, you have to find a way out…”