Unpaid Traffic Fines Pile Up: SC Moots Recovery Via Electricity Bills
The bench stressed that concerned authorities should look beyond merely issuing e-challans and focus on recovering the fines.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday flagged a staggering ₹20,000‑crore backlog in unpaid traffic e‑challans across states and Union territories, suggesting that the dues be linked to electricity bills to ensure recovery.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan. The bench was informed that despite issuing a vast number of traffic challans, recovery of fines is minimal. The bench said it is not sufficient to keep issuing e-challans; recovery of fines is important.
The bench suggested that unpaid traffic fines could be added to electricity dues. The bench added that such a measure would make defaulters clear them.
“If people are not paying traffic challans, add it to their electricity dues bill. They’ll have to pay electricity bills, else the power line will be disconnected…”, observed the bench, urging the authority to explore the measure and further added, “In this country, you have to find a way out…”
The bench stressed that concerned authorities should look beyond merely issuing e-challans and focus on recovering the fines.
“The question is the recovery of fines as sought to be imposed by way of the e-challans,” observed the bench. The bench made these observations after it was informed that states and Union territories have to recover ₹45,000 crore towards e-challans, of which approximately ₹25,000 crore has been recovered so far.
The top court was hearing a plea concerning comprehensive systemic reforms in road safety, traffic enforcement, and post-accident victim care.
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